Wytheville men indicted on sexual assault charges

Accused in separate police investigations, two Wytheville men are facing sexual assault charges, according to recently unsealed indictments.

The two will now stand trial in Wythe County Circuit Court.

Thomas Ray Lephew, 69, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with sodomy.

According to the indictment, Lephew is accused of having forced oral sex with a woman on Nov. 20, 2022.

The Wytheville Police Department presented evidence in the case.

Retired, Lephew has a criminal history that includes a 1997 federal charge of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance, according to court records.

He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In another case handled by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Caleb Nathaniel Dalton was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with object sexual penetration.

He’s accused of assaulting a child under age 13 between Sept. 3, 2022, and Sept. 4, 2022, according to the indictment.

Dalton, who has no criminal history, is free on a $10,000 bond.

Both men were indicted on Jan. 17, but the charges were sealed until their arrests.