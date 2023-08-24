According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, a trooper was positioned along the southbound lanes of I-81 near the 56 mile marker operating stationary radar when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper activated the emergency lights on his patrol car and began to pull into the southbound travel lane of I-81 to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle. As the trooper merged onto I-81, a southbound commercial truck collided with his patrol car. The impact of the crash caused the trooper’s vehicle to strike the guardrail.