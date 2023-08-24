A state trooper was injured on Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County near the Wythe County line.
According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, a trooper was positioned along the southbound lanes of I-81 near the 56 mile marker operating stationary radar when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper activated the emergency lights on his patrol car and began to pull into the southbound travel lane of I-81 to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle. As the trooper merged onto I-81, a southbound commercial truck collided with his patrol car. The impact of the crash caused the trooper’s vehicle to strike the guardrail.
The trooper was transported to Smyth County Community Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released later that same day, police said.
The truck driver wasn’t injured, and the crash remains under investigation.