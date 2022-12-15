 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Retreat seniors hold meeting

The Rural Retreat Senior Citizens met at the Rural Retreat Community Center on Dec. 7 for its annual Christmas luncheon.

Judy King and Eleanor Parks hosted, and the food was blessed by Mary Ann Williams. Thirty-one people attended. Entertainment was provided by the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church hand bell choir. They played four Christmas songs. The club voted to have the next lunch served by Food City.

Motion made by Jane and seconded by Anna Sue. Eva Myers gave the treasurer report. The next meeting will be Jan. 4, 2023, hosted by Frank and Sandy Reasor.

