Joint statement hope to end rumors surrounding new Richlands police chief

Richlands, Va. – Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt and Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster issued a joint statement Sept. 19 addressing rumors about new Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt.

After Holt was named as the town’s new police chief Sept. 13, rumors started circulating in the town and county that he could not testify in court due to an incident that happened several years ago.

“We have been requested to address rumors and questions concerning Chief Holt’s ability to perform all the necessary duties of this new position, including providing testimony in court.

"Throughout his law enforcement career he has conducted numerous criminal investigations, made numerous arrests, and just over the last two months has presented several felony cases before the grand jury in the circuit court of Tazewell County.

"There has been nothing presented, shown, or brought into question that has prevented, or does prevent him, from performing any of the aforementioned duties,’ the statement said. The statement listed Holt’s credentials including his having received the Virginia Sheriff’s Association’s medal of valor."

The statement said it was important that people have faith and confidence in Law enforcement officers and cited the fact that the state has stern requirements for officer conduct. It went on to say that officers who fall below those standards can be decertified.

Holt is expected to begin his new duties as chief in Richlands Sept. 26.