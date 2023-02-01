State Parks gift show planned

The 21st annual Virginia State Parks gift show for gift and souvenir buyers is scheduled for March 7 and 8 at the Wytheville Meeting Center in Wytheville.

The annual event brings wholesale vendors and gift shop buyers together under one roof. There is no charge for buyers to attend.

The event is open to buyers from parks, museums, attractions, hospital gift shops, wineries and other retail shop managers and buyers looking for new souvenir or gift ideas for their resale inventory.

Items range from apparel and souvenirs to custom products, plush, jewelry and more.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8. This year, lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Near-record participation is expected, with 57 booths representing about 80 product lines. The event is being held in the main exhibit hall and meeting room 3 of the Wytheville Meeting Center, which is located close to Interstate 77 and Interstate 81 and is adjacent to the Wytheville Community College.

Buyers may pre-register by phone, email, or online at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/other/sp-buyer-registration. They may also register as walk-ins on either day.