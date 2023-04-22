Trees are the basic element for any landscape plan. They set the stage for the entire home grounds design. The type used and their location determine to a great extent what other plantings are appropriate. Providing shade usually requires tall, sturdy, long-living species. Density of foliage, which determines the amount of shading, is important. A tree such as a Norway maple will produce a very dense shade that prevents other plants from growing under it, while a honey locust will produce a light partial shade, which is not a hindrance to other plants growing below it. Deciduous trees should be used to shade the south windows of a home in the summer, thus allowing the sun to penetrate in the winter.

Trees are the most permanent plants we grow. Many will live and enhance the landscape for 100 or more years if they are given a chance. Because of the permanency of trees and their importance in the landscape, care must be taken to select the best species for each situation. The wrong tree or one planted in the wrong spot can actually detract from the overall landscape. Five to 10 years of precious tree growing time may be lost before the mistake is realized.

No species or variety of tree is sufficiently superior to be called “best” without some qualifications. However, there are many excellent varieties. Choosing a variety with the characteristics that will provide the greatest satisfaction in a given situation requires careful consideration.

Most homeowners make the mistake of selecting a particular tree and then trying to fit it into their landscape. A better approach is to decide where a tree is needed and what that tree should do in the landscape. After the desired type of tree has been decided upon and the selected site’s soil and microclimate conditions determined, then it is appropriate to select a species that will grow well in that site and fulfill the determined landscape need.

Avoid trees that are susceptible to storm damage, ones that are hosts to destructive insect and disease pests, and those that produce an overabundance of objectionable seed or fruit. The choice will generally depend on existing conditions at the planting site. These include room for top and root growth, soil type, subsurface drainage, and the kind of plants you will be able to grow under the tree.

Help is available to give you an idea of what tree you might want through the Extension website. Publication 426-610 reviews the strengths and weaknesses of commonly available trees. It also groups trees by their mature size, which always needs to be a consideration. For example, a ginkgo is a large tree that has several good qualities such as freedom from pests and disease issues; however, it does not perform well in poorly drained soils.

Marion has some beautiful Japanese maples, which are an example of smaller mature trees. Research needs to be done on the variety best suited to your site as they range from 6 to 25 feet in height; most ornamental varieties will top out at about 10 feet. Japanese maples will not perform well in either poorly drained or dry soils. They require a good bit of care to keep them beautiful.

A tree is a long-term investment. Therefore, start with a high quality plant. Trees 5 to 8 feet tall, either balled and burlapped or growing in containers, are usually the best buy. Difficult-to-transplant species may be more easily established if you start with smaller sizes that have been container grown. A reputable dealer will usually help select the tree and will guarantee it to be alive and healthy.

