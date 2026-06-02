Town updated on financial picture Staff reports Jun 2, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Treasurer Angela Pennington delivered mixed news to council on May 26.kAmr@>A2C65 E@ pAC:= a_ad[ !6??:?8E@? C6A@CE65 E92E C6G6?F6D 925 :?4C62D65 3J S`]a >:==:@?j 9@H6G6C[ 6IA6?5:EFC6D C@D6 3J 23@FE S`]e >:==:@?]k^AmkAm%96 E@H? @G6C2== H2D Scah[___ 36=@H =2DE J62C’D AC@;64E:@?D 3FE >2:?E2:?65 2 A@D:E:G6 32=2?46 @7 Seab[___[ D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm|62=D 2?5 =@58:?8 E2I6D H6C6 369:?5 AC@;64E:@?D 3FE 6249 D9@H65 J62C\@G6C\J62C :?4C62D6D] !6??:?8E@? D2:5 >62=D E2I6D :?4C62D65 :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 3J Sc_[ffb 2?5 =@58:?8 E2I6D H6C6 FA Sdb[ddd] $96 2=D@ ?@E65 E92E C6:>3FCD6>6?ED 2?5 8C2?ED 7C@> ut|p[ E96 DE2E6 2?5 @E96C D@FC46D H6C6 6IA64E65 E@ 3@=DE6C C6G6?F6D]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ 4@F?4:= 82G6 E96 ~z 7@C 2? ~4E] `_ DEC66E 4=@DFC6 7@C E96 2??F2= 7:C6 AC6G6?E:@? A2C256 2?5 2FE9@C:K65 E96 u:C6 2?5 #6D4F6 s6A2CE>6?E E@ DA6?5 2C@F?5 Saa[___ 7@C {:76A2< `d 42C5:24 >@?:E@CD[ FD:?8 H92E C6>2:?65 @7 E96 $6=7\r@?E2:?65 qC62E9:?8 pAA2C2EFD AC@;64E 7F?5D]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 C676CC:?8 2 C6K@?:?8 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C AC@A6CEJ =@42E65 2E `f_ $@FE9 `eE9 $EC66E 7C@> q` qFD:?6DD H:E9 4@?5:E:@?D E@ q` qFD:?6DD K@?:?8 5:DEC:4E H:E9@FE 4@?5:E:@?D]k^AmkAmr@F?4:= >6>36CD 2=D@ AFD965 324< 5:D4FDD:@? @? DF886DE65 2>6?5>6?ED E@ CF=6D 8@G6C?:?8 4:E:K6?D A6C:@5] r@?46C?D H6C6 C2:D65 62C=:6C @G6C =2?8F286 E92E D66>D E@ C6DEC:4E 4:E:K6?D A6C:@5 4@>>6?ED E@ “2?J >2EE6C E92E :D ?@E 2? 286?52 :E6>]” $6G6C2= @? 2?5 @77 4@F?4:= 92G6 H@CC:65 E96 A9C2D:?8 4C62E6D 4@?7FD:@? 2?5 4@F=5 C6DEC:4E A2CE:4:A2E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Skeins of chunky yarn fill the multiple cubicles lining a portion of the classroom wall. Everyone, teacher and students alike, believe the yar…