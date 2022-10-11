Thinking ahead to next spring

It has been a beautiful autumn season thus far. It would be easy to simply stop, rest and enjoy the grandeur of our county; however, thinking about what we have seen this past growing season and thinking about what we want to happen next spring, calls us to action.

First of all, where were the weeds and thistles this past summer? Areas that were thick with bull and spiny thistle have no doubt seeded back by now and they will be generating rosette growths very soon. It is advisable to scout those areas where thistles were heaviest this past summer and look for early, low to the ground growth. Once these rosettes are established, a warmer (50 degree plus) day with a light breeze would be a great opportunity to blister them! Thistle seed can lay dormant for over 20 years, so don’t think that you have eradicated your thistle issues, but don’t miss the opportunity to win a battle as well.

Also note that I specifically said “a light breeze” above. This may be contrary to past recommendations of spray applications on a “dead calm” day. Days without any detectable wind whatsoever (especially in spring and fall) tend to be temperature inversion days. Temperature inversions move air up and down in a chimney effect. This effect causes sprays to be drawn up, travel off target, and cause unintended damage.

Thistles weren’t our only issues this past growing season. Weeds like common groundsel, stick weed, iron weed and others invaded many spaces due to the wet weather we had, so don’t forget about them in planning your control strategies. Using a longer active life chemical may be a prudent step and timing is everything. You may even look into impregnating your fall soil amendments of lime or fertilizer as an effective way to deal with weed pressures.

Now is also a good time to think about hardened soil in your fields and gardens. Some deep tillage or deep-rooted cover crops can help lower compaction effects. Driving on winter roads teaches us the results of water penetration and freezing temperatures… potholes and crumbling pavement. That same mode of action is exactly why fall tillage and/or cover crops work to loosen tightly bound soils. Thinking back to our middle school science classes, water is an anomaly in the transitional state between liquid and solid phases. Most substances continue to contract as the temperature drops. Water is most dense at 39 degrees F and actually swells as it freezes solid. Trapped below the surface of the soil and approaching freezing, water that has penetrated to the subsoil level heaves the soils upward and sideways with a force unmatched in the mechanical tillage world.

Speaking of compaction, many of us are familiar with the term “hardpan” in describing compacted soil conditions. More likely in our soils here in Smyth County and especially in our gardens are “Frage Pans.” This type of compaction is created by using the same tillage tool at the same depth over and over again. A roto-tiller can only go so deep. At the maximum depth, it “shines” wet soil into a solid sheet of dirt that is just as impenetrable by water and roots as hardpan soils. Therefore, it is wise to use a rotation of compaction fighting tillage methods ranging from no-till to ripping.

Fall and winter are great times to go over equipment needs for the coming year. Perhaps you need to replace a piece of equipment or your existing equipment needs rebuilding to prepare for it next season of use. Either way, now is the time to plan for either repairs or replacements. The fall is also a great time to plan for 2023 crop storage needs. Building during the winter months can be a real hassle, but site preparation in advance of warmer weather gives the ground to firm up and stabilize in preparation for posts, beams, and concrete.

Finally, autumn is a good time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy as Smyth County residents. We enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons without too much threat of bitter cold weather and we always have hope for the coming spring! I invite you to enjoy and count these blessings today!

