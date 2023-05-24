Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wythe County and Rural Retreat Public Libraries are kicking off Summer Reading 2023.

‘All Together Now” is this year’s theme. Registration begins Tuesday at all Wythe-Grayson Regional Library locations. Events have been planned at both the Wythe County and Rural Retreat libraries for all ages.

Pick up a flyer with a listing of all events, and check out the WGRL main Facebook page and Youth page for weekly events. Some events may require preregistration. Summer reading events are scheduled between June 9 and July 21.

Kid’s summer reading is packed with activities and events. Every event will have a gift bag or prize for those present, and a chance to select a free book each time a child turns in their reading log. Prizes will be handed out at each event. (Prizes and books will be handed out as long as supplies last.)

Miss Jenna says, “I can't wait to see all the kids in our community coming together and reading. I’ve specially picked out the prizes and cannot wait to give them all out. Come join us for loads and loads of fun.”

Read and turn in your reading logs to qualify for a chance at our grand prizes. The kid’s grand prize will be a Razor Scooter and, for Young Adults, a $100 gift card, at the end of the summer. These prizes will be awarded at the Summer Reading Picnic Finale.

Adults who turn in their reading logs qualify for a chance at a $100 gift card or one of two local business gift cards (to be determined). Details are available at each library.

Registration for all ages begins Tuesday.

T-Shirt screen printing (for ages 8 and older) will be at Wythe County Public Library on June 9 from 2 – 4 p.m. Bring a blank prewashed T-shirt. Preregistration is required.

Game Night at Rural Retreat Public Library is on June 9 from 4 – 7 p.m., bring your own game or play one of ours.

All the libraries will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Dungeons and Dragons resume role-playing games Tuesday at the Wythe County Public Library, starting at 4 p.m.

And the Twisted Stitchers are hosted Friday starting at 2 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

Don’t forget the Friends of the Wythe County Library monthly used-books sale, on Friday and Saturday.