Brelyn Moore had 14 points and 15 rebounds as Rural Retreat closed the regular season by rocking Galax 45-30.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the Indians (17-5), who built a 12-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Warriors hand RR loss

Aiden Bartuski scored 23 points and Zac Hall added 19 to lead the Warriors past the Indians, 72-50, earning a share of the Hogoheegee District regular season championship with Lebanon.

Chilhowie and Lebanon will have a one-game playoff later this week to determine the Hogoheegee District top and automatic Region 1D qualifier.

Isaac Booth added 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Warriors (18-3, 9-1).

Rural Retreat was paced by Gatlin Hight with 15 points and 11 for Caleb Roberts.