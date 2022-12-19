WCC awards more than $900,000 in scholarships

Although the Virginia Community College System announced a freeze in tuition prices earlier in the year helping all Virginia community college students with tuition fees, there are many other expenses associated with attending college. The Wytheville Community College Educational Foundation strives to help students with as many of the costs as they can in order to help students be successful. The foundation’s efforts, combined with federal aid, make WCC one of the most affordable colleges in the nation. In 2019, Wytheville Community College (WCC) was named the most affordable community college in the Commonwealth of Virginia and 10th among two-year public colleges in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Affordability and Transparency List.

Through private donations and grant funds available through the WCC Educational and WCC Scholarship Foundations, the Wythe-Bland Foundation Scholarship Program, the Twin County Community Foundation Scholarship Program, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, WCC awards students over $900,000 yearly. In addition to these scholarship programs, WCC’s foundation manages over 200 private scholarships.

Many scholarships are “last dollar” meaning that the scholarship award covers any costs above and beyond what federal aid covers. With the introduction of the Wythe-Bland Foundation Scholarship in 2007, qualified Wythe and Bland County high school graduates have the opportunity to receive five semesters of tuition. The Wythe-Bland Foundation covers the remaining tuition after federal aid is awarded. The Twin County Community Foundation Scholarship program provides “last dollar” funds for full tuition for qualified high school graduates who have a minimum “B” grade point average from Carroll and Grayson Counties and the City of Galax (Twin County Region). Additionally, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission continues to fund “WCC’s Forging Futures Scholarship Program,” a tuition program assisting WCC students working to obtain workforce and post-secondary credentials required for employment in in-demand careers.

Through the scholarship programs and private gifts to the Foundation, many students find assistance for books, transportation, supplies, childcare, and other expenses associated with attending college. The support of these state and community organizations and individuals has helped make higher education attainable in WCC’s service area of Wythe, Bland, Grayson, and Carroll Counties, Galax City, and Smyth County (Marion and eastward).

New students can register now for spring classes, and WCC has simplified the admissions and financial aid processes. Interested students may now register by following these three steps: (1) enroll online at WCC’s website or come to one of the three locations – WCC, Wytheville; WCC at the Crossroads Institute, Galax; or, WCC at the Henderson in Marion (2) complete the Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) that is also available online, and, (3) apply for scholarships with one online application that can also be found on WCC’s website. The scholarship committee members review applications and award as many scholarships as possible.

WCC provides over thirty programs of study, including transfer and dual enrollment, healthcare, occupational and technical, and short-term workforce training. Spring registration opened at WCC on October 17, 2022, and students may register now through January 9, 2023, the first day of classes.

For more information about scholarships, contact the WCC Educational Foundation office at (276) 223-4771 or foundation@wcc.vccs.edu.

WCC