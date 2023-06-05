BASEBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday May 30
2023 Region 1C tournament
Semifinals
Auburn 6, Galax 4
Narrows 6, George Wythe 5
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Auburn 15, Narrows 0 (5)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday June 6
2023 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
Narrows at Lebanon
Chilhowie at Auburn
Middlesex at Riverheads
William Campbell at Lancaster
Friday June 9
At Salem Municipal Stadium, Salem
Semifinals
Narrows/Lebanon winner vs. Chilhowie/Auburn winner
Riverheads/Middlesex winner vs. Lancaster/William Campbell winner
Saturday June 10
Championship final
Semifinal winners
SOFTBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday May 30
2023 Region 1C tournament
Semifinals
Grayson County 4, Fort Chiswell 0
Auburn 8, George Wythe 0
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Auburn 12, Grayson County 2 (5)
*Auburn wins 6th straight Region 1C championship
*Auburn seeks 4th straight Class 1 championship
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday June 6
2023 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
Eastside at Auburn
Grayson County at Rye Cove
Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock
Chincoteague at Lunenburg Central
Friday June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Troutville
Semifinals
Eastside/Auburn winner vs. Grayson County/Rye Cove winner
Rappahannock/Buffalo Gap winner vs. Lunenburg Central/Chincoteague winner
Saturday June 10
Championship final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS SOCCER
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday May 30
2023 Region 1C tournament
Semifinals
Auburn 9, Giles 0
Eastern Montgomery 8, George Wythe 0
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Eastern Montgomery 8, Auburn 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday June 6
2023 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
Lebanon at Eastern Montgomery
Auburn at Honaker
Westmoreland at Franklin
Riverheads at Northampton
Friday June 9
Semifinals
Eastern Montgomery/Lebanon winner vs. Auburn/Honaker winner
Westmoreland/Franklin winner vs. Riverheads/Northampton winner
Saturday June 10
Championship final
Semifinal winners
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Friday/Saturday June 2/3
At James Madison University, Harrisonburg
Class 1state championships
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Lancaster 80½, Middlesex 61, PH-Glade Spring 49, Grundy 44, Central Lunenburg 37, Northumberland 34, Riverheads 34, Franklin 28, Auburn 28, Mathews 25, John I. Burton 24, West Point 24, Parry McCluer 20, Giles 19, George Wythe 17, Castlewood 15, Northampton 14, Altavista 13, Eastern Montgomery 13, Sussex Central 12½, Narrows 12, Galileo 12, Twin Springs 8. Rappahannock 6, Lebanon 6, Rappahannock County 5, Carver Academy 5, Chilhowie 4, Highland 3, Buffalo Gap 3, Fort Chiswell 3, Rural Retreat 2, Thomas Walker 1, Rye Cove 1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 70, Northampton 66½, Cumberland 59, PH-Glade Spring 39, Chilhowie 35, Grundy 27, Middlesex 27, Galileo 25, Giles 24, Rural Retreat 22½, Westmoreland 22, Lancaster 21, Riverheads 19½, Mathews 17, Northumberland 16, Surry County 16, Central Lunenburg 15, Eastside 14, Eastern Montgomery 13, Grayson County 13, Altavista 13, Castlewood 12, King & Queen 11, Galax 10, West Point 9. George Wythe 8, Fort Chiswell 7½, Honaker 6, Narrows 5, Parry McCluer 5, Rye Cove 4, John I. Burton 3, Thomas Walker 2, Bath County 2, Sussex Central 2, Council 2.