Three local residents were chosen for inclusion in 2023 on the Civic Monument at the Wall of Honor in Withers Park. Each person has left his or her distinctive and unique mark on Wytheville and Wythe County.

Dewey Lee Clemons, Jr.

Born in Pulaski County, Dewey Lee Clemons Jr. grew up in Wytheville and attended Wythe County Public Schools. He graduated from George Wythe High School in 1987 and then completed a Police Science degree at Wytheville Community College. Afterward, he continued his education at Bluefield Baptist College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree.

Clemons joined the Wytheville Police Department (WPD) in 1989 at the age of twenty. Less than thirty days into the job, before he even attended the police academy, he was involved in a shootout when a fellow officer was shot by a suspect. Both returned fire, killing the suspect. During his years with WPD, he worked in the Patrol Division and served on the Tactical team. While on patrol, Clemons was passionate about traffic safety and accident reconstruction. He was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, Detective, and retired, in 2019 after thirty years of service, as a Lieutenant Detective Supervisor. He was also a member of the Police Department Accreditation team.

Clemons became a member of the Wythe County Rescue Squad, at the age of 18, in 1988. In his off time, he loved working with youth and coaching football. He coached at all levels from sandlot to high school varsity.

Lt. Dewey L. Clemons, Jr. spent his entire adult life serving the community in his hometown of Wytheville with great character, honor, and integrity. He passed away in April 2023.

Joseph Edward Hand, Jr.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Joseph Edward Hand, Jr., began calling Wythe County home at a young age. After high school and attending Wytheville Community College, Hand worked for twelve years with the Mount Rogers Community Services Board before beginning his career in real estate almost twenty-five years ago. Hand is the Owner/Broker of the local office of RE/MAX Landmark Real Estate.

Hand is a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. He is also passionate about mission work and has been on mission trips to New Guinea, Trinidad, and in the Midwest to American Indian reservations.

He was elected as a council member of Wytheville Town Council in 2016 and served on several local and regional committees including the Public Works Committee, New River Regional Water Authority, Tree Advisory Committee, board member and Design Committee member for Downtown Wytheville, Inc., and was a Certified Planning Commissioner on the Wytheville Planning Commission. Hand served one four-year term on Council.

Hand’s love for Wytheville was seen in his work as Chairman of the Beautification Task Force and the Sidewalk Committee. He spent many hours working to beautify Wytheville in a variety of ways. His “Adopt-A-Pot” program raised over $10,000 from local businesses, churches, and organizations for the purchase of flowers and banners to help beautify downtown Wytheville. Hand has also used his talents to restore over thirty residential and ten commercial buildings including the historic former Masonic Lodge building on Main Street that currently houses a local restaurant.

In 2004, he received the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Innovative Leadership Award and in 2016, the Chamber’s Community Service Award.

Dr. Beth A. Taylor

Born in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, Beth A. Taylor’s local roots go back to her paternal grandmother, Edna Testerman, a Wythevillian. Raised in a family of five, Taylor went to nursing school in Birmingham, Alabama, before entering the workforce. She continued her education by earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and soon after attended the University of Mobile in Alabama where she obtained her medical degree and did a fellowship in gastroenterology, twenty-one years after high school.

Dr. Taylor opened a medical practice in Wytheville in 2005, specializing in gastroenterology, and operated this until her retirement in 2015.

She became a member of Wytheville Town Council in 2016 and was elected as Wytheville’s first female mayor in 2018 and again in 2022. She serves on a variety of local and regional committees on behalf of the Town including the Crossroads Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Joint Industrial Development Authority, Tree Advisory Committee, and the Beautification Task Force. This is her second year sitting on the board of First Community Bank.

She and her husband, David, have three children, Kaitlin, John, and Logan. She is an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.