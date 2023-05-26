Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bluefield University added three more Bulldogs to its baseball roster May 22.

Shortstop Conner Cline, pitcher Gavin Duty and pitcher\first baseman Jackson Myers made it official they will join the Rams next year. They will join former teammates Caleb O'Neal and Jon Davis on the Bluefield roster.

Rams Coach Garrett Schilling was on hand for the signing and was happy to be landing more Tazewell players. Schilling the blue collar work ethic of the Tazewell program meshes well with what he is trying to do at Bluefield.

All three made the All Southwest District and Region 2D teams. They have been three year members of the varsity and started playing together on little league all star and travel ball teams while in elementary school.

O'Neal and Davis joined Schilling in welcoming their former teammates to the Bluefield program. Before preparing to go to Bluefield, the trio will lead the Bulldogs into the Region 2D playoffs.

Tazewell hosted Central Wise in the Region 2D quarterfinals May 25.