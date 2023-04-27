This Sunday, April 29, will be Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s last Sunday on Grace Circuit as he is retiring for the second time. We at Mt. Mitchell hate to give him up, but we wish for him and Julana all the blessings they deserve. We love you both.

We are now in a transitional period as we are disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church and will be joining the Global Methodist Church by June 1. Pastor Ted Anders will be with us the first and third Sundays in May. We are praying that God will work for us in a mighty way.

Sam Sweeny was our guest speaker on Sunday, April 23. His message was from the books of Esther. Queen Esther saved her people, the Israelites, from disaster by exposing the hatred of Haman who met his death by the same way he plotted to kill the Queen’s uncle. Read the book and see the contrast between good and evil.

Happy birthday to Courtney Wiedl on May 6 and Fred Cox Jr. on May 5.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; all wars; all disasters and world peace.

Bible study his held each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is invited.

Lisa, Ben and Courtney were my supper guests on Tuesday evening.

So far I have two hummingbirds visiting the feeder. I’m enjoying a variety of other birds, some that haven’t been around before including a pair of thrushes that have built a nest in the large bush in the front yard. I feel so blessed.

We’ve had light frost several mornings this week.

Have a great week and count your blessings.