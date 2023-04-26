Baseball

Tazewell tops Marion

It technically wasn’t a Southwest District game – it was a contest that is part of the Coppinger Invitational Tournament – but the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and Tazewell Bulldogs played a classic on Monday night.

Luke Childress had three hits and three RBIs as the Bulldogs earned an 11-inning victory, hanging an 11-10 loss on the Canes.

Tazewell trailed 7-1 before taking the lead thanks to a seven-run sixth inning. Marion tied things up in the top of the seventh inning and then teams played well into the evening at Bowen Field.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning.

Marion scored once in the top of the 11th inning, but Tazewell scored twice to earn a walk-off win.

Mason Pugh had five hits and three RBIs for the ‘Canes.

Holston hammers Northwood

Caleb Casey was dealing and Dustin Bott was destroying pitches as the Holston Cavaliers notched a 13-2 Hogoheegee win over Northwood.

Casey crafted a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts, while Dustin Bott went 4-for-4 with a double. Noah Tweed also had two hits.

Owen Doane had a double for Northwood.

Warriors pound Rebels

Chilhowie High School plays a pretty important Hogoheegee District baseball game this afternoon and they tuned up for the occasion with a fine performance.

Senior Brandon Bush and junior Connor Smith each had three hits and combined for five RBIs for the Warriors as they pounded the Patrick Henry Rebels for a 16-0 victory on Tuesday at home.

Noah Hill hit two doubles for the Warriors, who scored nine times in the fourth inning.

A 15-hit attack backed a strong pitching performance from Isaac Booth as the junior struck out six in a one-hit shutout.

Hamilton Addair’s third-inning double was the lone hit for PH.

Indians trounce Panthers

Justin Pritchard had three hits and drove in four runs and Justin Gilman had a two-run homer, lifting the Indians to a 17-7 home win over the Panthers.

Noah Bandrimer had two hits, Caleb Roberts drove in two runs and Tucker Fontaine singled and walked three times.

Fontaine, the second of five Rural Retreat (11-3) pitchers, was credited with the win.

Richard Gonzales and Owen Doane had a hit and RBI apiece for the Panthers.

Softball

Eagles clip Canes

The defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn Eagles proved why they are a team to be reckoned with.

James Madison University signee Kirsten Fleet struck out 14 in spinning a two-hit shutout and the team from Riner homered four times, besting the Marion crew 14-0.

Kendra Scaggs hit two of those blasts, while Grace Wilson and Rachel Brotherton also went yard.

Jaylin Ferland and Kursten Thomas had Marion’s hits.

Cavs blank Panthers

It turned out to be a magnificent Monday for Rily Cobler of the Holston Cavaliers.

The sophomore pitched a six-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 12-0, five inning Hogoheegee District softball victory over the visiting Northwood Panthers.

That wasn’t all, however, as the she went 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs at the plate.

Molly Turner (2-for-3, three runs, three RBIs), K.J. Crabtree (2-for-2, RBI) and Pearl Wright (2-for-3, three runs, RBI) also led the way as part of a 12-hit attack.

The game ended when Northwood had a player thrown at the plate attempting to score.

Rebels declaw Tigers

Sophia Wright went 3-for-4 as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 6-5 win over Honaker.

Abbey Widener added two hits for PH, while Lexie Boone was the winning pitcher as she subdued a Honaker rally in the seventh inning.

Rylee Rasnake had three hits for Honaker, while Gracie Shelton added two hits.

Rebels take down Chilhowie

Freshman Abbey Widener went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored two runs as the Patrick Henry Rebels posted a 7-2 road win.

Blair Rutherford, Lexie Boone and Braelyn Scammell added two hits apiece for PH. Sophia Wright struck out 10 in the circle for PH, while losing pitcher Emmaline Dowell of the Warriors struck out 11.

Denessa Martin, Kayla Roland and Kaylee Roberts each had two hits for Chilhowie.

Marion overwhelms Bearcats

Ella Moss and Taylor Preston powered Marion to a 16-6 road win over Virginia High.

Moss went 5-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while scoring three times.

Preston went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs, while striking out 11 in pitching a four-hitter.

Aubree Whitt added three hits for the ‘Canes, who collectively had 15.

Aidan James and Carrie Patrick accounted for Virginia High’s four hits.

Indians whip Northwood

Olivia Bailey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Indians to a five-inning Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers, hanging a 12-2 loss on Northwood.

Kailey Davidson doubled for Rural Retreat (7-7), while Jenna Mutter picked up the win, allowing just five hits.

Maddie Lowe led Northwood with two hits and an RBI.