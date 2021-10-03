2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $149,000

Take a look at this authentic cabin on 6.13 acres in Hidden Valley! Located just north of the Town of Independence in an established neighborhood, this 2 bed / 1 bath home has all the cabin style you could ask for. An open floor plan living, dining and kitchen area provide great space for entertaining and a vaulted ceiling provides openness while still feeling cozy. A large bedroom with closet next to a spacious bathroom are also on the main floor with a loft-style bedroom upstairs. Outdoor living spaces include a screen porch, wraparound deck and covered front porch. Mature trees create privacy and the property is located close to the community lake and picnic shelter. This home would make a great full-time residence or weekend getaway.