The annual Congressional Art Competition is open for students across the Ninth District.

Those hoping to have their art displayed in Congress have until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, to submit a photograph or their original artwork to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office in Christiansburg or Abingdon.

Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second and third place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.

“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students,” Griffith said. “It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have his or her work selected for display in the Capitol. Last year, Maria Wilson of Virginia High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork is titled ‘Highlands Sunset.’

“The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Discovering Virginia’s Beautiful Ninth District.’ I look forward to seeing how the young artists of the Ninth will use their talents in exploration of this theme.”

To read the complete listing of rules and guidelines or download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, visit www.morgangriffith.house.gov.

Faculty or students with any additional questions about the competition may contact Josh Hess at (540) 381-5671 or by email at josh.hess@mail.house.gov.