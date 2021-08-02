 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fries - $299,900

Horseman's paradise! Bring your horses and ride until your heart is content. One of a kind property on Brush Creek. Minutes from Hungry Horse Camp, Iron Mountain Horse Camp and miles and miles of Jefferson National Forest trails to ride. If you have been searching for that perfect property to come to and relax or take off on your horse and ride for days, here it is. This property offers a unique custom log home with a perfect combination of rustic western decor and modern conveniences. All on 6.2 private acres. 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, kitchen, dining room, den and large family room with fireplace and custom bar area. Hardwood and tile throughout. Beautiful, hand hewn exposed beams. Jacuzzi tub in master bedroom. Hot tub. Paved drive. Detached 30 x 22 garage with water and electricity, bunkhouse in the top. Property also has 40 x 20 four stall barn that includes loft, tack room with water & electricity. 24x36 metal garage. Open pasture with Kentucky blue grass, rye, and red clover.

