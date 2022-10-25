Meredith to deliver Rural Summit keynote address

Christina Meredith, abuse and homelessness survivor, youth advocate and author of “CinderGirl” will lead a keynote address at the 2022 Rural Summit on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Meredith replaces John Quiñones who is unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Empowering others with her inspiring life story, Christina Meredith survived sexual, mental and emotional abuse, incest, trauma, aging out of foster care, poverty and homelessness to forge a life committed to helping others. Through strong faith, hard work, and creativity she went on to become Miss California, graduate college, founded her own nonprofit foundation, and turned her enlistment into a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.

As told in her best-selling book, CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope (now under development to become a major motion picture), during appearances on the Today Show and before speaking audiences nationwide, Christina’s story celebrates the transformative power of dreams, and the potential within all of us triumph over adversity.

“My entire story is about hope, faith, hard work, achieving the dream and the purpose that you have been given in this life, and not allowing things to deter you, because circumstances change,” Meredith says. “With hard work and a little faith, you can make them change.”

She has spoken all over the country sharing her story, from appearances on the Today Show, Fox News, MSNBC, CBS, and others; Christina’s story has encouraged millions that they too can heal from the wounds of trauma becoming all they dream to be.

The 2022 Rural Summit kicks off on Thursday, October 27 featuring Meredith’s keynote address, followed by the Richmond Federal Reserve providing a data presentation on how rural communities compare with the overall state on certain indicators in education, health, workforce and economics. Patrick Jinks, of The Jinks Perspective, will facilitate a conversation among community leaders following the data presentation, concluded by a panel discussion recapping the day’s information while looking ahead to tomorrow’s challenges.

Day two will begin with a welcome message from Summit Honorary Chair, First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin, followed by keynote speaker Hamish Brewer, the tattooed, skateboarding principal. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from over 30 workshops to participate in during four different breakout sessions throughout the day. The breakout sessions will focus on community best practices and strategies in education, health, labor, and economic development. The day will include a networking lunch and the President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, Travis Staton, will address Summit attendees during the lunch.

The 2022 Rural Summit is sponsored by Ballad Health, the Virginia State Office of Rural Health, Verizon Wireless, Wize Solutions, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Visit Tazewell County, Mountain Empire Community College, New River Community College, Southwest Virginia Community College, Virginia Highlands Community College, Wytheville Community College, Virginia Career Works New River Mount Rogers Region, ‘Round the Mountain, The Crooked Road, Virginia Quality, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation as well as our elite partners Food City, Universal Fibers, Utility Trailer of Adkins and Utility Trailer of Glade Spring.

You can find more information on the Rural Summit by visiting www.theruralsummit.org.