Happy birthday to Wendy Wohlford on April 9, Tina DeWilde on April 10, and Charlie Brown Calfee and Chloe Davis on April 11.

Happy anniversary to Charlie Brown and Vanessa Calfee on April 14.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Palm Sunday was “Palm Sunday” based on John 12: 12-19 and Isaiah 50:4-9. The choir’s special was “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.” First Sunday lunch followed the worship service.

Sunrise service will be at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast to follow; Sunday school will be at 9 a.m..; Easter worship service will start at 10 a.m.

Rachel and I were among those enjoying the play “Men Are Dogs” at Wytheville Community College on April 1.

West End Church will hold its coffee house on Saturday, April 8, from 5-6:30 p.m.

I would like to wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter. Remember Jesus is the reason for the season also.

The last Soup and the Word for this Lenten season was held on Tuesday at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. Dr. John DiYorio brought the message based on Mark 11:12-14, 20-26. I was able to attend all six of these services.

Wasn’t the wind fierce on Saturday?

Quote: “Every sunrise is God’s Easter greeting.”

Bible verse: “Early on Sunday morning while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb and found that the stone had been rolled away from the entrance.” John 20:1 (NLT).

Riddle

Q: How did the gymnast watch television?

A: She flipped through the channels.

Please remember to still bring your donation of canned food to church to take to Agape Food Pantry. We are doing this each month.