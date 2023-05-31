Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., a free plant-based cooking school will be held at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. This year’s theme is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The meal menu will be “Dinner.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. There will be a “Talk on Micro-greens.” All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

WATER WISELY. On Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will host “Water Wisely,” a free program that may be of interest to anyone of any age who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon-to-be Master Gardeners will provide information and answer questions. There will be a poster and handouts with tips for watering lawns and gardens. There will also be a rain barrel to view and a handout with instructions on how to make one.

MASTER GARDENER CLASSES. Become a certified Master Gardener by taking the Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Classes at Wytheville Community College Sept. 5 through April 16, 2024. With the development of online modules by Virginia Tech, classes will be a combination of online, in-class, and labs. The scheduled meetings will be on the first and third Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. at WCC’s Smyth Hall, Room 130. The bi-weekly meetings on Tuesdays will include the following: 7 classes from 6-9 p.m., 7 one-hour labs, and self-directed online education in 7 areas. Participants will receive 50 hours of education and will be required to complete 50 hours of approved volunteer service within the following year. The cost of $150 per person covers: access to handbook/textbook online, the classes and speakers’ fees, handouts, lab materials, and use of online modules. A hard copy of the handbook/textbook can be bought at an additional cost. A background check (fee separate) will be done as participants will be considered a Virginia Cooperative Extension volunteer. To schedule an interview and to receive an application via email, contact Patricia Aker at wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com; via phone call David Danner at 276-223-7773. The deadline for setting an interview is June 23. Interview appointments are being scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 18, at WCC, Smyth Hall, Room 130.

CHURCH

SPECIAL NEEDS AND MAINSTREAM VBS. The Marion Church of the Nazarene and Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6-7 p.m. and Mainstream Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, from 6-8:30 p.m. with the theme “Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth.” Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, and snacks. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information, call 276-378-0423.

GOD’S BIG BACKYARD. Freedom Baptist Church at 32503 Poor Valley Rd. in Saltville will host God’s Big Backyard Vacation Bible School Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, 6:30-8:15 p.m. The program will be appropriate for preschool through elementary school age youngsters.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

FAMILY FUN & FISH DAY. Hungry Mother State Park will serve as the site for Family Fun & Fish Day on June 3. The carp fishing tournament is catch, picture and release event. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the tournament from 8 a.m. until noon. A hot dog lunch will follow at noon. There’s a $5 entry fee for the tourney. No fishing license is required.

WOOFSTOCK-PET MEMORIAL WALK. Smyth County Woofstock will be held June 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Chilhowie Town Park. The event will feature live music, vendors, food trucks, inflatables, raffles, door prizes and more. Pets must be on a leash. The event will raise funds for the Smyth County Humane Society. Luminaria bags are on sale at the chamber of commerce office for a Pet Memorial Walk that will be part of the day’s activities. Bags are $5 each.

WELLNESS FAIR. Mount Rogers Community Services will host a 5 Bridges Wellness Fair on June 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion. The event will feature a variety of wellness resources, music, games and, at noon, food trucks will serve free items. The event will be held outside the Lakeview Event Center. Admission is free as is parking.

KIDS PALEO DISCOVERY DAY. On Saturday, June 17, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, in partnership with the ETSU Paleontology Department and the Gray Fossil Site, will host a Kids Paleo Discovery Day designed to give children the opportunity to participate in the work paleontologists do in labs such as identifying plant or animal fossils, finding micro-fossils in sediments, making molds and casts, and preserving specimens. There will be two half-day workshops on June 17. The 9 a.m. until noon morning session will be for children who have completed grades 1-3, while the 1-4 p.m. afternoon session will be for children who have completed grades 4-6. The workshops will take place at the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville at a cost of $10 per child, per session, with a maximum of 20 children being allowed per session. Early registration is encouraged due to limited spaces. For more information, contact the Museum of the Middle Appalachians at 276-496-3633 or museumofthemiddleappalachians@gmail.com.

FUN RUN. The Marion Kiwanis Club will host a Fun Run on June 17 at 9 a.m. at Marion Baptist Church on North Main Street. Proceeds will benefit the Alvin Crowder Kiwanis Scholarship Program.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION. The first Back to Iron Street Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17, at Carnegie and Steele Park, at 2 p.m. Vendors and a DJ will be on site. Speakers will include Pastor Turner, Robbin Hale, Bishop Wolfe and Shareen Williams.

SUMMER CAMP. The Washington County Recreation Department is set to kick-off their Summer Camp, which will be available to rising kindergartners through sixth graders and will held at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Cost is $60 per child per week and runs from June 19-July 28. Breakfast, lunch and a snack with be provided each day. Campers can expect daily activities like crafts, reading, games, swimming and field trips on Friday. For more information contact Sarah Petty at 276-525-1385 or by email at spetty@washcova.com .

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

HIGHER ED CENTER TRUSTEES. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon. Persons wishing to address the board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.