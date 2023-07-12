A lineup of local and regional familiar faces will help celebrate Marion’s biggest weekend of the summer with the upcoming Hungriest Mother Food Festival set for Saturday, July 22, in downtown Marion.

Chef Greg Clisso, known for his line of seasonings and salad dressings, will be on hand to help announce and judge the annual Hungriest Mother food challenges. Over a dozen local eateries will have samples of their most famous dishes for participants to try their hand at beating the competition to win title and bragging rights.

“Downtown” Charlie Brown will bring his radio talents to the Main Stage to welcome Soul Sandwich as the 4 p.m. opening band and help with stage announcements. Brown, a Marion native, just returned to his radio roots as the new morning announcer on WMEV 93.9FM.

WJHL TV11’s Kelly Grosfield will make her Marion debut as state emcee for Chris Hennessee and Seven Bridges. Grosfield is a familiar face around the region and will return to Marion Aug. 30 as WJHL celebrates their 70th anniversary here in Marion.

Marion’s Hungriest Mother Festival is part of the fun and festivities on the third full weekend in July. The 50th annual Hungry Mother Festival at the Park runs July 21-23 with a free shuttle between downtown and Hungry Mother State Park.

Friday night, July 21, Marion kicks off downtown with the annual Main Street Block Party, featuring Phantom on the steps of the courthouse from 6 until 10 p.m. Main Street will be closed from 5-11 p.m. from Sheffey to Church Street.

Saturday, July 22, Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. until midnight from Church Street to Commerce Street. Music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Soul Sandwich followed by the Hungriest Mother Food Challenges at 5:30. Nashville recording artist Chris Hennessee returns to Marion for his show at 7 p.m., and headliner Seven Bridges: An Eagles Tribute takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Admission is free. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Local restaurants will offer special menus, outdoor dining, and beer gardens downtown for the festival.