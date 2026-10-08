Library Notebook Library Notebook: Coding, coloring and more on tap at library Mark Sage Oct 8, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Public Library always ends the week on Saturdays with its Dungeons & Dragons gaming at 10 a.m. and Adult Coloring Club at noon. But what you want to know about is next week.kAm|@?52J :D |29;@?8 |@?52J 2E c A]>] 7@C E9@D6 H9@ A=2J E92E 82>6[ 2?5 E96 {68@ r=F3 7@C <:5D 2E cib_ A]>] 2E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ =:3C2CJ]k^AmkAm$@>6E9:?8 ?6H DE2CED @77 %F6D52J 2E bib_ A]>]i +@>3:6 s2J 2E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ =:3C2CJ[ 7@C E9@D6 286 `e 2?5 FA] (6 H:== 36 H2E49:?8 “(@C=5 (2C +” 2?5 A=2J:?8 3:?8@]k^Am kAm%96 {:EE=6 #6256CD r=F3 :D 2=D@ (65?6D52J[ 7C@> c E@ d A]>][ 7@C <:?56C82CE6? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday How did Southwest Virginia help shape the American Revolution? Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy.