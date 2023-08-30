The Emory & Henry School of Nursing is offering new date options for the four-or-six session Health Assessment course for registered nurses (RNs) or RN nursing students now beginning on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon for $75 in support of regional healthcare. The Friday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Oct. 20, classes offer the option for online or in-person attendance.

The course provides students with a focus on the evaluation of the health statuses of individuals along the health continuum for the purpose of guiding how to approach and treat individuals. Students will learn the skills necessary to perform a comprehensive health assessment, including history taking, inspection, palpation, percussion and auscultation. Students will have the opportunity to practice health assessment skills in laboratory and simulation settings.

The Health Assessment course will be taught by Shauna Large of the Emory & Henry School of Nursing. Large has practiced as a nurse practitioner since 2003 and is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Large has extensive experience caring for patients with chronic illnesses. In addition to clinical practice, Large has worked with pharmaceutical companies to provide medication education for medical professionals.

The course begins on Friday, Sept. 22, and has five additional sessions on Saturday, Sept. 23; Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21; and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4. The Friday class sessions on Sept. 22 and Oct. 20 will have the option of online or in-person didactic content. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Oct. 21 are hands-on demo and practice. Nov. 3-4 are the additional days to earn three credits while completing patient exams, hands-on demos and practice.

Students can enroll in either four or six-session courses. The four-session course is designed for continuing education. The six-session course is designed to offer RN nursing students a way to jumpstart their nursing degree by earning three course credits.

To learn more about the program and enroll, contact Emory & Henry School of Nursing Director of Admissions Natalie Blankenship at nlblankenship@ehc.edu or visit www.ehc.edu/nursingcourse.