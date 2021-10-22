5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $769,000

This turn-of-the-century home, one of Wytheville's most charming historic houses, has been masterfully recreated with top-of-the-line finishes from one of the area's premier contractors. Inside you'll find 5 bedrooms and 6 baths, with beautiful granite stone and charming hardwood floors throughout. The bathrooms host a tile shower and the latest amenities. A gourmet kitchen is ready for your culinary endeavors, and lots of formal living space means there is plenty of room for entertaining. Outside on the desirable corner lot, you'll see new Hardiplank siding and stamped concrete. Above the garage, there are additional living quarters, complete with a full kitchen boasting granite countertops, a living room, a bedroom, and a full bath. This masterpiece property is rounded out with an oversized 3 car garage, vinyl privacy fence, and so much more. Schedule a showing to see this house today!