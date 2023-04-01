Wytheville Community College (WCC) is accepting applications for admission to the Registered Nursing Program for the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply to the RN program is June 1.

To apply, before the June 1 deadline, students should (1) fill out the WCC application; (2) request all transcripts and send those to WCC Admissions, 117 Bland Hall, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville; (3) sign up to take the TEAS test; and, (4) request and complete WCC’s Health Professions application.

WCC’s Registered Nursing Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and approved by the Virginia Board of Nursing. The most recent pass rate of graduates on the NCLEX, the premier Nurse Licensure exam, was 93.02%, one of the highest in the state.

For more information about WCC’s RN program or other healthcare profession opportunities, contact Hunter Jackson, WCC Health Professions Recruitment & Enrollment Specialist, at 276-223-4741 or hjackson@wcc.vccs.edu.