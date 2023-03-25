Longer days, warmer temperatures, and trees in bloom mean that SCPL’s Heirloom Seed Exchange is open for the 2023 growing season.

The seed library is physically housed at the Chilhowie branch but is available to all SCPL patrons either through delivery to your branch or by visiting the Chilhowie branch. This year the Heirloom Seed Exchange is partnering with the Chilhowie Garden Club to provide tips and advice to seed growers each Friday through the end of April at the Chilhowie branch.

A seed library works by “loaning” packets of seeds each spring and asking patrons to return seeds they save from the plants they grow at the end of the season. SCPL’s seed library is focused on conserving plant species native to Southwest Virginia. Seeds available include flowers, vegetables, and herbs and include contributions from the community as well as Thomas Jefferson’s gardens at Monticello.

Growing plants from seeds is a great activity for children as they are able to watch the plants mature and learn about the origins of the food we buy at the grocery store. Obtaining and growing seeds from the Heirloom Seed Exchange is also a cost-effective way to supplement a family’s food budget.

Learn more by visiting the SCPL website at scplva.net.