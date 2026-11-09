Pioneers ruin Bulldogs post-season hopes Nov 9, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lebanon Pioneers did not qualify for the 2026 VHSL Region 2D playoffs and they made sure the Tazewell Bulldogs didn’t either.kAm{2J?6 y6DD66’D c\J2C5 E@F495@H? CF? H:E9 ed D64@?5D C6>2:?:?8 82G6 {632?@? 2 C@25 H:? @G6C %2K6H6== @? uC:52J ?:89E]k^AmkAm{632?@? H6?E d\d :? :ED =2DE J62C 2D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 r=2DD a $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E 2D E96 !:@?66CD H:== 5C@A E@ E96 r=2DD ` w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E ?6IE J62C]k^AmkAm%96 =@DD >62?E %2K6H6== Wc\eX H2D @FEA@:?E65 3J {66 w:89 Wd\dX 7@C E96 7:?2= DA@E :? E96 #68:@? as A=2J@77 7:6=5]k^Am kAmy6DD66 CFD965 7@C `bh J2C5D @? b_ 42CC:6D 2?5 EH@ %sD[ H9:=6 42E49:?8 7@FC A2DD6D 7@C db J2C5D 2?5 EH@ D4@C6D] w6 2=D@ C64@G6C65 2? @?D:56 <:4< 7@==@H:?8 9:D 8@\29625 D4@C6 E@ D62= E96 562=]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU kAm(:== y6DD66 E9C6H 7@C a_g J2C5D 2?5 E9@D6 4@FA=6 @7 D4@C:?8 DEC:<6D E@ 9:D @=56C 3C@E96C]k^AmkAm{632?@? C2465 @FE E@ 2 `c\_ =625 367@C6 %2K6H6== C2==:65 2?5 E96 82>6 42>6 5@H? E@ E96 H:C6]k^AmkAm“xE H2D 2 8C62E E62> H:? 2?5 x’> AC@F5 @7 9@H @FC <:5D A=2J65[” D2:5 {632?@? 4@249 wF?E6C }@CC:D] “(6 925 2 =@E @7 <:5D DE6A FA H:E9 :?;FC:6D 2?5 >256 A=2JD H96? H6 ?66565 E96> E@]”k^Am kAms2;F2? ':?6J 925 2? gd\J2C5 <:4<@77 C6EFC? 7@C 2 E@F495@H? 7@C %2K6H6==[ H9:=6 r92D6 |4s@?2=5 2?5 #@33:6 v2==@H2J 2=D@ C624965 E96 6?5 K@?6] qC2?4J? s2G:D 925 c ½ E24<=6D :? E96 =@DD]k^Am kAmk6>m{632?@? `c _ _ `c—agk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%2K6H6== _ _ f `c—a`k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m$4@C:?8 $F>>2CJk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m{ – {] y6DD66 f CF? WrFCCJ <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m{ – {] y6DD66 ac A2DD 7C@> (] y6DD66 WrFCCJ <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m% – ':?6J gc <:4<@77 C6EFC? Wv2==@H2J <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m% – |4s@?2=5 d` A2DD 7C@> v2==@H2J Wv2==@H2J <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m{ – {] y6DD66 `b A2DD 7C@> (] y6DD66 WrFCCJ <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m% – v2==@H2J g CF? Wv2==@H2J <:4<Xk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m{ – {] y6DD66 c CF? WrFCCJ <:4<Xk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $E2EDk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mu:CDE s@H?Di { af[ % fj #FD96D\*2C5Di { cc\a``[ % ``\cbj !2DD:?8 *2C5Di { a_g[ % `baj r@>A]\pEE]\x?E]i { `d\ah\b[ % g\ag\_j uF>3=6D\{@DEi { `\_[ % _\_j !6?2=E:6D\*2C5Di { `a\`_e[ % `_\edj !F?ED\pG6C286i { b\ah]b[ % d\c`]e]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…