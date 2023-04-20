More than 200 members from across the Commonwealth attended this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Program Conference in Virginia Beach held March 10-12. During the conference, members of the Wythe County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee presented a check in the amount of $150 to Tammy Maxey, Executive Director for the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC). This donation will assist AITC’s efforts to connect children to agriculture by providing youth with accurate agricultural information and equip the next generation to be more informed consumers, voters, and leaders.