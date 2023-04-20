More than 200 members from across the Commonwealth attended this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Program Conference in Virginia Beach held March 10-12. During the conference, members of the Wythe County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee presented a check in the amount of $150 to Tammy Maxey, Executive Director for the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC). This donation will assist AITC’s efforts to connect children to agriculture by providing youth with accurate agricultural information and equip the next generation to be more informed consumers, voters, and leaders.
Wythe women support ag in the classroom
Related to this story
Most Popular
Court documents spell out new details in two shootings and a fatal stabbing that took place in Smyth County over Easter weekend.
Under new owners for a little over a year, Holston Hills Golf Course has received TLC under the oversight of two men from whom the Marion cour…
After 17 seasons and part of another at the varsity level, Bland County Bears girls’ basketball coach Jason Lambert has decided to put away hi…
Two former employees of a Wytheville car dealership are seeking legal damages after claiming they were fired for pointing out “kickbacks and o…
Indicted last week on a charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex offense, a Pulaski man will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.