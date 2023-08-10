Happy Birthday wishes to: Paul David Beaver on August 12, Chris Bass on August 13, Jerry Porter on August 13, Sean Viars on August 14, Johnny Brewer on August 15, Nolan Farmer on August 15, Judy Johnson on August 16, Andrew Harr on August 17, Bridgett Midkiff on August 17, Hudson Harris on August 17, Loretta Vaughan on August 18.

Happy Anniversary wishes to; Raymond and Nancy Matney on August 12, Tim and Julie Carter on August 12, Joe and Kay Reasor on August 13, Donnie and Judy Buck on August 17.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Doris Spraker Akers.

There will be a Benefit Carwash and Hog Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie is in stage 4 kidney failure and will have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation. Hot dog is $2, hot dog plate with two hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert is $5. This will be on Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. He is in need of prayers and financial help so come out and help him as he has given so much of his life helping others by being a firefighter and rescue member.

The annual family reunion of the descendants of James S. Crockett is scheduled for Sunday, August 13, at Crockett's Chapel United Methodist Church in Cripple Creek. The meal will be catered and served by 1 p.m. Donations are welcome towards the meal. RSVP to bhorton1981@gmail.com.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 18th, with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. For more information contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes.org for online registration.

Asbury Church at 203 Church Street in Rural Retreat will have a Camp Meeting Revival on August 7-11, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

West End Methodist Church will have a Pocketbook and Shoe Sale on Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some are new and some slightly used. No food served. They will have things for men, women and children.

Agape Food Pantry Yard Sale Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26. Crafters and vendors are welcome and this will be at the Wytheville Moose Lodge. Tables must be reserved and paid by August 19. Setup will be 7-9 a.m. and tables are $25 and the sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be door prizes. Bring a food donation for a free door prize entry. Proceeds will go to Agape Food Pantry.

We had the honor of helping the Wythe County Sheriff's Office Pack the Bus again this year with school supplies for all school children in the county. I would like to thank all of you that worked so hard to make this possible and all of you that made all the generous donations of supplies for all the students. I know all of this will be greatly appreciated.

Mickey and I had the honor of attending our nephew Hunter Lowe's wedding to Amber Cannoy at Echo Hollow Farm in Ft. Chiswell last Saturday evening. Hunter and Amber were married on March 28 so this ceremony was for family and friends since they didn't have a wedding. Everything was beautiful. Hunter had a pin inside his jacket of a picture of his mom and dad in memory of them, Jeff and Dawn Lowe, and I know they were smiling down from Heaven. Brought tears to my eyes. God bless this family of Hunter, Amber, ReRe, Weston and Saylor.

Wytheville Wine Festival will be on Saturday, August 12, 2-6 p.m. at Wither's Park. There will be wine, music and food. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the gate.

I guess the big day has come for some of the Wythe County students and teachers as school will start on a staggered schedule on Tuesday, August 15. I have talked to several of the students and some are ready to go back and some are absolutely not ready. I think this may be the same with the teachers and staff. Time just keeps flying by.

Wytheville Senior Networking After Hours at Petals Wine Bar is on August 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is hosted by Wythe Hospice. Refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar.

Prayer concerns are: Verna Henley, Tim Carter, Jo Crigger, JW Cumbow, Jim Crockett, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Phyllis Stamper, Buster Hounshell, Jamie Hinkle, Helen Thomas, Aiden Buckingham, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, Kevin Welch, all the mass shootings, for the safety of all the students, teachers and staff this school year, those in the war zones, those needing rain and cooler weather, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: I can't wait to meet my new teacher and all of my classmates and friends. The first day of school is exciting, though it's sad summer break has to end. We all get to meet and eat cookies. We take assigned seats and learn names. We write about summer vacation, then we play flashcards and games. I really love summer vacation, swimming and biking's so cool, but still I can say that my favorite day is the very first day that starts school. I hope each of you has a wonderful and safe school year and God bless each of you.