3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,900

Cute 3 BR, 1 BA home with convenient in-town location. New metal roof, Tilt windows, new counter tops, bath with laundry hook-ups, updated kitchen. Covered deck, garden area. New carpet upstairs Covered front porch. Large owners suite on level 2. Window unit air conditioners upstairs will convey with property.

