Chilhowie Apple Festival Decorating Contest winners

The Chilhowie Community Apple Festival Committee sponsored a decorating contest as a part of the 2022 festival. Decorations were to incorporate the festival theme Valley of Many Deer, which represents the town’s name and history. Everyone was encouraged to participate, including businesses, schools, churches, and individuals.

Winners in the following categories were awarded a certificate, a yard sign, $25, and recognition for first place. There was a judged first palace and a People's Choice winner in each category: Business, Residential, Church, or School.

Entries were judged in their depiction of the theme, Valley of Many Deer - 25 points; originality and creativity -25 points; complexity of design - 15 points; balance -15 points; color coordination -10 points; and general appearance - 10 points.

There were no entries in the Church and School categories. Winners in the Residential and

Business categories are shared below.

The winning Residential entry was the Sanders Avenue home of Jason and Jennifer Barnes, and their children Rachael, Will, and Max. The 1920s home, once owned and redesigned from a one-story home by architect Gordon Echols, showcases the decorations at several points of their home. Rachael's entry in the Apple Festival Catalog Cover Art Contest was chosen as the cover art for the festival tri-fold this year. This artwork is depicted on the flag centerpiece of their decorations.

The Residential People's Choice winner was the home of Alan Counts on Chilhowie Street. The original home was built in the early 1900s by Mr. and Mrs. V.G. Copenhaver and has remained intact throughout recent renovations. His fall decorations incorporated the Valley of Many Deer theme throughout the front yard and side porch areas.

Roadrunner Market at 440 East Lee Highway was the winning business entry. Manager Michael Ailer gave credit for the winning entry to his assistant manager, Susan Stamper. He said that their goal is to be a part of the community by contributing and being involved however they can.

People’s Choice in the Business Category went to the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce location at the Bonham House on White Top Road. The director of the chamber, Sarah Gillespie, said, “We strive to make our community the best place it can be to live, work, and play in. We know that when our citizens thrive, so does our economy. We work to achieve this mission in everything we do, from running the Imagination Library program for kids to organizing Community Clean Up events to hosting Small Business Boot Camps to operating the H.L. Bonham Tourism Center and everything in between.”