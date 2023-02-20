YOVASO (Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety) is dedicated to keeping teens in Virginia safe on the roads, especially on prom night. They are excited to announce that they are once again giving away up to seven $1,000 grants for schools to use for their 2023 after-prom party!

Any school in Virginia with a school-sanctioned after-prom party is eligible to apply. The grants will be awarded based on financial need and the school’s dedication to keeping teens safe on prom night. Applications will be accepted online 8 a.m. Friday, March 3 – 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Winners will be announced on March 22. For rules and contest information, go to AfterPromGrandFinale.org.

Free Arrive Alive materials and safe-driving messages are also available from YOVASO via a link on the same website. All schools in Virginia are invited to use these materials!

Please direct any grant questions to Becky Parr. She can be reached by phone (preferably text) at (540) 798-0788 and by email at AfterPromGrandFinale@outlook.com.