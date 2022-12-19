Rorrer's heroics lift Eagles over Bears 40-38

With the score knotted 38-38 and time ticking away, Auburn’s Rhyland Rorrer was the fourth victim of a Danielle Sanders blocked shot with six seconds remaining in regulation. However, Rorrer grabbed her own rebound and challenged Sanders again, this time dropping in the game-winning basket at four seconds to lift Auburn’s Eagles to their first win of the season, a 40-38 win over Bland County last Tuesday at BCHS.

Rorrer led the Eagles with 13 points as Auburn broke into the win column at 1-1 in the MED and 1-4 overall. Teammate Carli Christian chipped in with 11 points.

The Eagles set the stage for the upset early as they took a 15-7 first period lead behind six points from Rorrer. Bland County (0-1, 3-3) turned the tables in the second stanza by outshooting their guest 13-9 but still trailed 24-20 at halftime.

Two free throws from Rorrer at the 3:53 mark of the second period enabled Auburn to break away from a 15-15 tie. That kicked off a run of seven unanswered points by Auburn that pushed the margin to 22-15 before the Bears’ Amy Meadows hit from just inside the arc to break the drought. Auburn’s Megan Earnest and the Bears’ McKenzie Tindall swapped buckets during the final 1:36 to make it a four-point game at the break.

The Bears held Auburn to just two free throws in the third quarter while outscoring the Eagles 15-2 to carry a 35-26 edge to the fourth quarter. It was then Bland County’s turn to experience cold shooting as Auburn caught and tied the Bears 35-35 on two foul shots from Christian with 2:48 left.

Auburn broke that tie with a three-point play by Briel Underwood at 1:31 but the Bears’ Brooke Sanders scored on a putback at 1:01 and later added a free throw with 27 seconds to go to retie things at 38-38 before Rorrer’s game winner with the clock ticking down.

Following a Bland County timeout, the Bears’ Tindall had a good look that rimmed in and out at the buzzer and dropped the stunned Bears. Tindall finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds followed by Danielle Sanders with nine points and eight boards.

Bland County’s JV scored the game’s first 13 points and scored an easy 35-6 win over Auburn in the opener. In running its record to 4-0, the Bears got 18 points from Tinley Worley and eight by Kendall Worley. Bailee Thompson contributed nine steals and five assists to the win.

Late free throws send Galax to 37-35 win

Two free throws by Emily Edwards, her only points in the game, provided the deciding points as Galax saddled Bland County with its second two-point loss of the week, a 37-35 Maroon Tide win over the Bears last Friday night in Galax.

The win raised Galax to 2-0 MED and 5-1 overall for the season. Bland County, hoping to be in the running for the MED regular season title, have played themselves into a mess and is two games down in the standings at 0-2 MED and 3-4 overall.

Reserve Jenna Sawyers topped the Maroon Tide with nine points followed by Carly Sturgill and Jayden Leonard with eight markers apiece.

McKenzie Tindall led all scorers for the Bears with 13 points, 12 in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds. Danielle Sanders tallied 11 points, nine rebounds, and blocked five shots.

Galax led 7-3 after one period before the Bears closed to within 13-12 at halftime as Abbi Rasnake bookended the second period with a pair of triples. Sawyers’ six points for Galax in the third chapter helped the Maroon Tide head to the final period up 27-24. Leonard opened the scoring for Galax with a three and the Maroon Tide managed to hang on despite hitting just five of 10 free throws down the stretch.

Kirby Mustard’s JV Bears improved to 5-0 with a 44-31 win over Galax in their game. A 14-4 second stanza enabled the Bears to lead 25-13 at halftime before extending the lead to 36-19 going to the fourth period.

Kendall Worley paced the Bears with 15 points followed by Tinley Worley with 14. Bailee Thompson tallied nine points. Galax got 12 points from Lauren Bouchard.

Eagles fly away from Bears 78-46

Stifling defense by Auburn limited Bland County to just over 32 percent shooting from the floor and the Eagles were able to score an easy 78-46 win over the Bears last Wednesday night in Rocky Gap.

The defending Class 1 state champion Eagles improved to 2-0 in the MED and 5-1 overall while the Bears dropped to 0-1, 5-2 with the loss.

For the Eagles, Drew Royal came off the bench to toss in 19 points. He was followed by Samuel Duncan with 11 points and Gordon Coahan with 10. Ten of 11 Eagles scored in the rout.

The Eagles shot down the Bears in each quarter by taking a 20-10 first quarter advantage that stretched to 46-19 by halftime following a 26-9 outburst in the second stanza behind nine Royal markers. After extending the lead to 61-31 after three periods, the Eagles got three trifectas by Royal in the fourth chapter as Auburn eased away to its fifth straight win over Bland County.

The Bears placed two in twin figure scoring as Nate Nolley led the way with 12 points. Jake Pauley drained three triples and finished with 11 points.

The JV tilt saw Bland County get its first loss of the season as Auburn scored a 40-24 win. Mitchell Hale paced Auburn with 14 points followed by Kobie Dalton with 13 markers. For the Bears (4-1), Tyler Boone topped the scoring with 14 points.

James, Nolley spark Bland County win

Chance James hit for 21 points and nabbed eight steals and Nate Nolley contributed 15 points and three assists as Bland County upended Galax 52-39 last Friday in Galax. The win upped Bland County to 1-1 in the MED and 6-2 overall thus far this season.

After leading 12-10 by the close of the first quarter, the Bears went to halftime on top 29-21 following a 17-11 second period. Nolley arched in three triples in the period and finished the first half with 13 points.

The third chapter saw the Bears get 10 points from James during a 12-4 burst that opened the lead to 41-25 to start the fourth period. The Bears then closed the win by hitting seven of 12 free throws.

The Bears’ Jake Pauley flirted with a double-double as he scored nine points and picked off 14 rebounds. For Galax (0-2, 0-4), Mason Cox dropped in 11 points with Josh Johnson and Adam Dillon tallying 10 points each.

The JV game was a tad more competitive as Bland County scored a 48-44 slugfest win over the Maroon Tide. The Bears improved to 5-1.

Elliott Miller poured in 16 points for the Bears, which led 23-19 at halftime. Tyler Boone added 10 points to the win while Galax got twin-figure scoring from Ethan Noel and Cohen Turner with 11 points each.