Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: June 3, 2023

Total Number of Head: 399

Total Sales: $404,690.24

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 264

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 241.00 to 245.00 AVG: 244.00

401-600 lbs 151.00 to 241.00 AVG: 217.00

601-800 lbs 91.00 to 224.00 AVG: 197.00

801-999 lbs 140.00 to 146.00 AVG: 143.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 170.00 to 233.00 AVG: 208.00 401-600 lbs 120.00 to 233.00 AVG: 201.00

601-800 lbs 60.00 to 202.00 AVG: 160.00

801-999 lbs 99.00 to 150.00 AVG: 128.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 177.50 to 209.00 AVG: 197.00

401-600 lbs 150.00 to 220.00 AVG: 203.00

601-800 lbs 75.00 to 230.00 AVG: 198.00

801-999 lbs 80.00 to 150.00 AVG: 111.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 69

COWS: 47.00 to 124.00 AVG: 91.00

BULLS: 98.00 to 136.00 AVG: 116.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 16 Sold by Pound 151.00 to 185.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 100.00 to 260.00 AVG: 190.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 18 725.00 to 2075.00 AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 6 500.00 to 1675.00 AVG: 1350.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 1100.00 to 1225.00 AVG: 1150.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Jun 01, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 200 head Feeder Steers 32 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 400- 500 216.00 500- 600 226.00 600- 700 212.00-220.00 700- 800 210.00 800- 900 186.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 400- 500 240.00-249.00 500- 600 220.00 700- 800 202.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 17 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 300- 400 158.00 400- 500 150.00 600- 700 162.00 700- 800 157.00 800- 900 146.00 Feeder Heifers 92 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 400- 500 190.00-200.00 500- 600 209.00-228.50 600- 700 193.00 700- 800 173.00 800- 900 150.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 188.00-219.00 500- 600 204.00 600- 700 184.00 700- 800 150.00 800- 900 125.00 Feeder Bulls 59 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 300- 400 226.00 500- 600 213.00 600- 700 210.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 198.00-202.00 400- 500 200.00-236.00 500- 600 224.00 600- 700 192.00-210.00 700- 800 182.00 800- 900 178.00 Slaughter Cattle 99 head Slaughter Cows 84 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 1200-1600 88.00-92.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 102.00-110.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 88.00-103.00 1200-2000 95.00-106.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 108.00-125.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 850-1200 67.00-84.00 Slaughter Bulls 15 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 110.00-128.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 130.00-132.00 1500-2500 128.00-137.00 Cows Returned To Farm 10 head Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2-9 years old 900-1210 750.00-1375.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair Medium and Large 1, 3-9 years old with calves 75-200 lbs 850-1400 850.00-1750.00 per pair Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov