For several years, more and more farming operations have incorporated the practice of leaving plant/crop residues on the field surface. High residues can help to recapture unused nutrients, reduce soil erosion, and in some cases reduce disease and pest pressures. This is not always the case, however, and this year, crop residues (especially vegetable garden crops) may need special attention.

Many growers may have had a terrible time with blight in their tomato crops this year. Of course, once a blight strikes very little can be done to combat the disease among diseased or disease-susceptible plants. Our only recourse is to try to avoid the problem next year.

The first step is to remove and destroy all affected plant material. This would include dropped fruit that can sprout next year as volunteer plants. Incineration or other means of destroying the material is recommended. This helps to “sterilize” the area for next year’s crop. The second step can be a bit more time-consuming, finding and obtaining disease resistant varieties.

Farmers and plant breeders work together each year to develop hybrid varieties that offer natural protection from diseases and pests but that work comes with a price tag. It has been estimated that the cost of bringing a new plant variety into the human food chain carries a price tag as high as $600 million because of the time, research, testing and safety involved. Therefore, some varieties do not come cheap and one has to weigh the cost/benefit ratio and the risk probability when purchasing these plants or seeds.

It should be noted that resistance doesn’t equal repellence. Just like selecting raingear, there are plenty of water resistant fabrics out there that will get you soaked as soon as they have resisted all the rain they can stand! Our county’s corn crop is a good example where resistance didn’t completely solve the problem at hand. Gray leaf spot is a blight that can strike corn crops with a vengeance. It is particularly troublesome in late season when it takes a silage crop that seems to be a week or so away from harvest and dries it to the point of being hard to pack in the silo in a matter of days.

Most varieties now offer gray leaf spot resistance, but the wet, cool weather we had this past growing season allowed the spores to find their way into our corn. This is one area where continued vigilance is needed, but panic probably isn’t warranted. Next year’s season is most likely not going to be as wet and, if it is, there will probably not be a “fix” coming in the form of seed selection. Continue to select a resistant variety and roll on, monitoring the crop for signs of GLS and chop early if necessary.

Insects are a big issue in corn crop residues. While leaving residues on corn fields helps to hold down erosion during the winter, residues can also be a warm, safe place for insects to lay their eggs to be fed by next year’s crop. The spongy center of a corn stalk makes an excellent insulator so leaving them on the soil surface makes a great spot to incubate insect eggs and feed larva. To help alleviate this issue, stalks need to be shredded using either a bush-hog or flail mower. Breaking the stalks apart helps the winter cold to penetrate the residue and kill the insect eggs in dormancy.

