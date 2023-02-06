Chance James burned the nets for a season high of 31 points while pushing Bland County past homestanding Montcalm 67-50 on Jan. 30. Brady Thompson and David Boone added 10 points each for the Bears, who upped their record to 13-6 for the season.

Jake Pauley had eight points and eight rebounds for the winners. James added five steals and three assists for Bland County.

Kobie Neal topped the Generals’ scoring with 20 points. Teammate Noah White tallied 14 points.

The teams played to a 13-13 draw after one period before the Bears were able to take a 28-26 lead at halftime. James finished the opening half with 17 points for Bland County.

The Bears doubled up on the Generals 22-11 during the third quarter behind 11 points from James to open up a 50-37 advantage before outlasting the Generals 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

Bland County scored a 39-27 win over Montcalm in the JV game to run its record to 12-5. The Bears jumped in from 16-2 after one period and never looked back in scoring the win.

Elliot Miller hit for nine points to lead the Bears. Leading Montcalm was Trent Nunn, Darrell Stevenson, and Jayden Price with five points each.

Pauley, Bears topple Blue Devils 54-44

Jake Pauley led a trio of double figure scorers with 18 points while also grabbing nine rebounds as Bland County turned back Grayson County 54-44 last Tuesday night at Rocky Gap.

Chance James chipped in 15 points and five steals and Brady Thompson tallied 13 points for the Bears. Bland County improved to 7-4 MED and 14-6 overall with the win.

A low-scoring first half saw the team battle to a 20-19 edge for the Bears. Bland County then blew past the Blue Devils 15-7 in the third session as the lead jumped to 35-26. The Bears, leading 29-26 in the waning moments of the stanza, got consecutive three-pointers from the head of the key from Thompson to give Bland County a comfortable lead before the homestanders nipped Grayson County 19-18 down the stretch, hitting eight of 16 foul shots in the final stanza.

Eli Gillespie paced Grayson County’s scoring with 16 points. Teammate Mac Goad tallied nine points. The Blue Devils dropped to 4-6 MED and 5-12 overall with the setback.

The Bland County JV also came away victors over the Blue Devils with a 44-32 triumph. The Bears (13-5) led 23-9 at halftime and were never headed.

Tyler Boone threw in 12 points for the Bears with Elliot Miller and Austin Straight getting eight markers each. Ben Hill topped Grayson County with nine points and Luke Walls followed with eight.

Bland County caps perfect week with 71-56 win over Pioneers

Bland County capped a perfect 3-0 week as it raised its record to 8-4 in the MED and 15-6 overall by dismantling visiting Fort Chiswell 71-56 last Friday in Rocky Gap. The two teams battled to a 55-50 Bears’ win in overtime earlier in the season but this one was far less competitive as Bland County concluded the MED portion of its schedule by wrapping up the third seed in next week’s MED tournament.

Three Bears scored in double figures with Jake Pauley netting his first double-double with a 19-point, 11-rebound effort. Chance James was right behind with 18 points to go along with eight steals and three assists. Brady Thompson finished with 14 points in the win.

The Pioneers (4-7, 7-13) also had a trio in twin digits with Nathan Norris drilling four treys and scoring 16 points. Trey Tomlinson and Logan Selfe followed with 11 points apiece.

Bland County got seven points from James in the opening stanza as the Bears secured a 14-11 lead. With the Bears trailing 11-10 following a Fort Chiswell putback, Bland County got two free throws by Nate Nolley and a foul line jumper by James during the final 1:18 to hold the slim lead.

The Bears went on to outscore Fort Chiswell 16-7 in the second quarter to swell their lead to 30-18 at halftime. A Landon Smith layup for the Bears at the 6:18 mark had his club in front 19-14 before Bland County surged on a 9-0 run that was capped by a Pauley trey with 20 seconds left that opened up a 28-15 advantage.

The third period saw Bland County continue its dominance as the Bears outshot their guests 20-15, the lead reaching 50-33 heading to the fourth quarter. Thompson had a trey a minute into the period that pushed the lead to 35-20. James had eight points during the chapter and the Bears hit nine of 12 free throws to maintain its scoring momentum.

Both offenses gained some fire in the final period with Fort Chiswell nipping the Bears 23-21 but by then the Bears had victory in its sights. Selfe had nine of his points during the stanza for Fort Chiswell and Tomlinson added six. The Bears countered with eight points from Pauley, including two of his three triples, followed by Thompson with six points.

The Bears’ JV avenged a loss to the Pioneers earlier this season with a 40-33 win. Upping its record to 14-5, Bland County overturned a 15-13 halftime deficit by downing Fort Chiswell 27-18 in the final two periods.

Bland County’s Coby Hall led all scorers with 16 points, including 12 points in the third quarter when he hit three triples. Eight different Bears’ cagers scored in the game with Tyler Boone and Austin Straight tallying five points each. For Fort Chiswell, Chase Hetherington led with 13 points followed by Zane Sayers with nine markers.

Bland County takes down Grayson County 52-34

Chessie Tindall, Abbi Rasnake, and Chloe Dillow hit for 11 points apiece and Bland County took down Grayson County 52-34 on Jan. 30 at BCHS. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bears and improved their record to 3-8 in the MED and 8-11 overall.

In addition to her 11 points, Tindall also set a new Bland County record for steals in a game with 12, breaking the old record of 10 held by Kendell Stuart from a January 2006 game versus Pocahontas. As a team, the Bears recorded 28 steals to match the record set against Fort Chiswell in February 2004.

Tindall, Dillow, and Danielle Sanders each had three assists in the win. Sanders also ruled the glass with 13 rebounds and blocked six shots. She and Rasnake came away with five and four steals, respectively.

The Bears managed to take a 10-9 lead after one period before getting six points from Dillow in a 17-11 second quarter to lead 27-20 at halftime. Five Tindall points in the third chapter led a 12-5 surge that expanded the lead to 39-25 entering the final session. Bland County continued to draw away with a 13-9 fourth period.

Krissy Clontz led all scorers for Grayson County with 14 markers before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Rylan Conklin finished with nine points for the Blue Devils (2-8, 6-12).

The JV Bears upped their ledger to 14-3 as they doubled up on Grayson County 48-24. A 15-4 second stanza opened up a 24-14 halftime lead and Bland County coasted from there.

Tinley Worley paced the Bears with 20 points with Kendall Worley scoring nine and Braylin Davis eight. Grayson County, which missed 14 of its 23 free throws, was led by Maddy Phipps with eight points.

Early lead propels Narrows to 56-37 win over Bears

Narrows took a big lead early and the Green Wave rode double-digit scoring from Mya Robertson, Kennah Spencer, and Emma Helvey to a 56-37 win over Bland County last Wednesday night in Narrows. Robertson finished with 14 points for the Green Wave with teammates Spencer and Helvey adding 12 and 10 points, respectively, to the win.

Narrows jumped out to a 22-10 first quarter advantage behind seven points from Helvey before cruising into the halftime break with a 30-22 lead. Bland County chipped away at its first quarter deficit by outshooting the Green Wave 12-8 in the second chapter behind seven Amy Meadows points.

The Green Wave pounced on the Bears with a 17-7 third stanza to extend its lead to 47-29 before edging the Bears 9-8 in the final period to capture the win. The Bears, which defeated the Green Wave in the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament championship game but lost two regular season encounters, dropped to 8-12 on the season.

Meadows came off the bench to lead the Bland County scoring as she bucketed 11 points. Fellow reserve Danielle Sanders tallied seven points and grabbed six rebounds.

The JV Bears fared much better than did the varsity as it improved to 15-3 with an easy 49-34 win over the Green Wave. Tinley Worley poured in 25 points to pace the Bland County attack.

Bland County held a 23-10 halftime lead as Worley had 11 first half points. The third quarter saw the Bears outscore their hosts 18-12 behind 10 more points from Worley and a 41-22 Bland County lead erased any hopes of a Narrows rally.

Karsyn Reed was the top scorer for Narrows with 13 points.

Pioneers overwhelm Bland County 71-37

Blair Jackson and Kara King combined for 40 points and Fort Chiswell spoiled Bland County’s Senior Night festivities by overwhelming the Bears 71-37 last Friday at BCHS.

On a night when Bland County honored its seven seniors, the Pioneers improved to 9-1 MED and 14-6 overall while sticking right on the heels of first-place George Wythe, which it will battle tomorrow night at Fort Chiswell. The Bears tumbled to 3-9, 8-13 with the loss.

Jackson hit the Bears for 22 points during the win and King added 18. With each going 6-for-6, the duo combined to hit all 12 of their free throws.

The Bears held a 2-0 lead six seconds into the game when McKenzie Tindall, out for the season injured but given a complimentary Senior Night start, scored the game’s first basket. The Pioneers went on to take an 8-2 lead on two King free throws three minutes into the game before the Bears rebounded with an 8-0 run, going back in front 10-8 when Chloe Dillow dropped a jumper from the wing at the 2:01 mark. A layup by the Pioneers’ Carmen Brown and a jumper inside by Elizabeth Caldwell restored the lead back to the Pioneers, who never trailed agin.

Fort Chiswell, which outpointed the Bears 17-10 in the second period, held a 19-14 lead at the midpoint of the stanza on a hoop from Jackson but Chessie Tindall hit a bucket and then fed Danielle Sanders inside for another to close the gap to 19-18 before the Pioneers ended the period on a 10-2 burst that included a pair of Jackson threes to lead 29-20 at the break.

Fort Chiswell broke the game open during the third quarter by downing the Bears 23-9, the lead ballooning to 52-29. Jackson had 10 points in the stanza and the Pioneers also got threes by Meagan King and Lindsey Adams to aid in extending the lead. The Pioneers capped the win with a 19-8 fourth chapter behind eight points from Kara King and two more treys by Meagan King.

Chessie Tindall matched her career-high with 11 points to pace the Bears’ scoring. Brooke Sanders and Danielle Sanders tallied six points each with Danielle Sanders snaring seven rebounds.

Kirby Mustard’s JV cagers had things go much better as they scored an easy 47-18 win over the Pioneers. Holding Fort Chiswell to single digits in all four periods, the Bears jumped to an 11-4 first period edge, extended it to 22-7 by halftime, and was never challenged.

Tinley Worley led the Bears (16-3) with 16 points with teammate Braylin Davis tallying 14. Leading the Pioneers was Krista King with seven points.