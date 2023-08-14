The George Wythe High School class of 1966 gathered for their 57th reunion on August 5 at Ronnie Walters’s barn for a wonderful cookout. It was a great celebration with old friends! From left to right, starting the with back row: Bob Miller, Danny DeWilde, Dickie Puckett, Gary Umberger, Stuart Sutherland, Harry Street, Vickie Cox Sprouse, Danny Copenhaver, Larry Corvin, Scottie Beamer Rankin, Al Copenhaver and Ronnie Walters. On the front row from left to right: John Crockett, Wythe Morris, Diane Warden Umberger, Mary Otey Copenhaver, Donna Carpenter Anderson, Nancy Semones Tucker, Carolyn Wade Melton, Lorene King Houseman, Dearl Kegley, and Joan Seagle Miller.