Immaculate home on award winning golf course in Southwest Virginia. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath single level home has all that you've ever wanted such as open floor plan, chef's kitchen and space to work at home with the utmost privacy. The floor plan is an entertainer's dream with large gathering spaces inside and out. A top of line kitchen has custom cabinets, walk-in pantry and ample prep space to impress guests. The vast living room and comfortable den share a gas log fireplace and both have visual access to the kitchen activities. A sunroom and covered porch are ideal spots for that morning coffee time to soak in the sunrise and possible foresome or two out on the pristine neighboring golf course. Most master suites don't have the endless space this one does with double closets, private lavatory, shower, jacuzzi tub and built-in makeup cabinetry to pamper yourself. The other spacious bedrooms have adjoining baths and could suffice as Masters of their own making guests comfortable.
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $494,900
