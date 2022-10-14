Museum's Community Day features spooky tales, 3-D printing, square dancing and more

The public is invited to tour the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol for free during a special Community Day event to be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

"Community Day is one way we give back to the community for all of their continued support," said museum Head Curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. "The museum is for everyone, and we want the public to have the chance to experience the museum and all of the fun and educational activities we offer."

Visitors may also partake in a number of family-friendly activities from 12-3 p.m. that day, including:

• Instrument Petting Zoo - Learn about and play different stringed instruments with Boppin' Bailey George and Jukebox Jess;

• Square Dancing - Do-si-do with square dance caller Tyler Hughes;

• Spooky Stories - Join readers for some Halloween-themed tales;

• 3D Printing - Make a guitar pick with T. J. DeWitt from the Bristol Public Library;

• Make-and-Take Items- Take a bit of the museum experience home with banjo craft kits and activity sheets.

Kids and the young at heart may also experience other Halloween events taking place in Historic Downtown Bristol Oct. 29, including Pumpkin Palooza, A Bootiful Morning Costume Contest, and Downtown Trick-or-Treating - plus Mountain Empire Comics' event on 6th Street.

For more information about Community Day at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. For more information about Halloween happenings in Downtown Bristol, visit BelieveInBristol.org.