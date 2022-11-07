Marion prepares to address presence of homeless people

Last month, two residents asked Marion officials to address the issue of homeless people in the community. The town council agreed to do so.

Dixie and Dan Prater asked the council to consider health and safety concerns for both homeless individuals and residents.

Dan Prater encouraged compassion but said he believes that many vagrants choose the homeless lifestyle and are looking for handouts. He reiterated safety for all.

Noting that Bristol has strengthened its ordinances regarding where vagrants can stay, Dan Prater said that action must have been effective because many homeless people are moving this way. He encouraged the council to take action.

Bristol’s situation has been described as a crisis.

Marion’s Community & Economic Development Director Ken Heath said compassionate but effective legal approaches exist. He said the best ordinance he’s found was enacted by Roanoke and was duplicated by Bristol.

Councilman Larry Carter observed that he believes the number of homeless in the town is beginning to grow.

Mayor David Helms noted that the Marion Police Department has repeatedly said it doesn’t have an applicable ordinance to enforce.

The council referred the matter to the Ordinance Committee.

Councilman Jim Barker served as that committee’s chair. However, in a later interview, he said, the council no longer uses it but refers such matters to the planning commission. Barker is also the council’s liaison to the commission.

Barker believes the town needs to begin with researching the situation and take a community approach to it by involving leaders of churches, nonprofits, service agencies and others.

He believes there’s time to take a thoughtful, studied approach to the situation. In discussions with the police department, Barker said they recognize about six homeless individuals who regularly stay in Marion.

“We need to take our time and do what’s right,” he said.

Many factors contribute to homelessness, Barker said. He noted the region’s housing shortage and the increasing costs for food and rent.

Barker reflected, “Each person has their own story.”

“Whatever we do, we need to do it with compassion,” the councilman said. “I don’t want them to be invisible. We’re all humans.”

The issues of homelessness are complex, Barker said. If an easy solution existed, it would already be in place, he observed.

While officials don’t always agree on approaches to problems, Barker said, “It’s our job to take care of people.”

Barker said a date hasn’t been sent when the issue would be sent to the planning commission.