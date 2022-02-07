 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

Location, Location, Location...On your way to Hungry Mother State Park...Great 3 BR, 2 BA brick ranch featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tile floors in kitchen. Living room features can lighting & brick wood burning fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Full basement that is ready to turn into living space and has had some partitioning already. 200 AMP breaker service. Natural gas heat and water heater. Heat pump is 3-5 years old, new roof in 11/2021. Drive under garage has been used for storage. Two other rooms in basement could be used as family room and storage. Sump pump in basement for washer drain. Open back patio and nice back yard.

