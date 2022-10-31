Bearcats hold of Hurricanes

Senior quarterback Brody Jones took over in the fourth quarter as the Virginia High Bearcats held off pesky Marion for a 27-14 Southwest District road win.

Jones ripped off scoring runs of 39 and 87 yards in crunch time and finished with 215 rushing yards on 12 carries.

His 8-yard touchdown pass to Conner Davidson gave VHS (7-2, 1-2) the lead for good with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Alijah Burks also had a TD run for the Bearcats, who finished with 317 yards on the ground.

J.B. Carroll and Jordan Miller accounted for Marion’s touchdowns. The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-8) have lost eight in a row.

Virginia High 0 7 7 13—27

Marion 0 0 7 7—14

Scoring Summary

VHS – Davidson 8 pass from Jones (Pa. Poku kick)

VHS – Burks 1 run (Pa. Poku kick)

M – Carroll 53 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

VHS – Jones 39 run (kick failed)

VHS – Jones 87 run (Pa. Poku kick)

M – Miller 10 run (Wolfe kick)

Rebels rout Warriors

J’Kwon McFail ran for 152 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass to lead the Rebels to a 42-7 Hogoheegee District road win over the Warriors.

Patrick Henry (6-3, 4-0), which led 42-0 at halftime, scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters. McFail scored on runs on 14 and 3 yards and also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ben Belcher. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Belcher had two completions, both for touchdowns, also completing a 25-yard scoring pass to Bobby Cline. Cameron Goodspeed ran for 75 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard scoring run. Connor Kausch also scored from 4 yards for the Rebels.

Chilhowie (0-9, 0-4) was led by Ezra Taylor with 17 tackles and a 1-yard scoring run from Ian Sturgill in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Henry 21 21 0 0 — 42

Chilhowie 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring summary

PH-McFail 40 pass from Belcher (kick failed)

PH-Cline 25 pass from Belcher (McFail run)

PH-Kausch 4 run (Buchanan kick)

PH-McFail 14 run (kick failed)

PH-Goodspeed 1 run (McFail run)

PH-McFail 3 run (Buchanan kick)

CH-Sturgill 1run (Silverio kick)

Team Stats

First downs PH 23; CH 8. Rush-yards: PH 48-320; CH 23-84. Pass yards: PH 65; CH 43. Comp-Att-Int PH 2-5-0; CH 1-4-0. Fumbles-lost PH 0-0; CH 3-3. Penalty-yards: PH 2-25, CH 1-15. Punts-Avg. PH 1-40.0; CH 2-37.0.

Honaker whips Northwood

Sophomore Peyton Musick threw five touchdown passes as Honaker hammered Northwood for a 47-14 non-district road win.

Musick was 12-of-16 for 259 yards as Parker Bandy (seven catches, 126 yards, three touchdowns) and Aidan Lowe (three catches, 109 yards, two TDs) were his favorite targets.

Lowe added 62 rushing yards and a score to finish with three total six-pointers, one week after tallying eight TDs in a win over Patrick Henry. The Tigers (6-3) clinched their first winning season since 2015.

Northwood (3-6) received 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Caleb “C.B.” Johnson.

Honaker 20 21 6 0—47

Northwood 0 0 14 0—14

H – Bandy 24 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – A. Lowe 89 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – Musick 9 run (kick failed)

H – Bandy 14 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – A. Lowe 11 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H — Bandy 37 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

N – Johnson 12 run (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 53 run (kick failed)

N – Johnson 59 run (Johnson run)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 7, H 12; Rushes-Yards: N 33-184, H 26-88; Passing Yards: N 0, H 259; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 0-1-1, H 12-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-3, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 4-30, H 10-80; Punts-Average: N 4-35.5, H 1-48.