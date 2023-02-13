BOYS BASKETBALL
Final regular season standings
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;11-1;20-2
Auburn;11-1;18-5
Bland County;8-4;15-6
Grayson County;5-7;6-13
Fort Chiswell;4-8;8-14
Galax;2-10;4-18
Giles;1-11;6-15
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Feb. 7
Fort Chiswell 70, Eastern Montgomery 43
Wednesday Feb. 8
Grayson County 62, Giles 48
Galax 75, Northwood 68
George Wythe at Graham (cancelled)
Thursday Feb. 9
Carroll County 74, Galax 43
George Wythe 77, Fort Chiswell 31
Saturday Feb. 11
Regional seeding playoff
George Wythe 70, Auburn 58
Junior varsity championship
Auburn 31, George Wythe 27
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
Fort Chiswell (5) at Grayson County (4)
Galax (6) at Bland County (3)
Giles (7) at Auburn (2)
Tonight
Semifinals at higher seed
Fort Chiswell/Grayson County winner at George Wythe (1)
Giles/Auburn winner vs. Galax/Bland County winner
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
Championship final
Semifinal winners (5:00 p.m.)
Third-place game
If necessary (1:00 p.m.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals at higher seed
Pioneer #4 at MED #1(George Wythe)
Pioneer #3 at MED #2
MED #4 at Pioneer #1(Narrows)
MED #3 at Pioneer #2
Thursday Feb. 23
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
BOYS JV CHAMPIONSHIP BOX SCORE
GEORGE WYTHE (27)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Morgan 2 2-2 7, Lee 1 0-2 2, Ma. Braxton 2 1-2 6, Sawyers 0 2-4 2, Kidd 0 0-0 0, Irby 2 1-2 5, Crigger 0 0-0 0, Mi. Braxton 0 0-0 0, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Skeens 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 9 6-12 27.
AUBURN (31) Hale 0 0-0 0, Hensel 2 0-0 4, Altizer 1 1-2 4, Dalton 4 2-4 10, McGlothlin 5 0-0 12, Rosenbaum 0 0-0 0, Riggins 0 1-2 1, Zuckerwar 0 0-0 0, Mundy 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 4-8 31
George Wythe;7;4;3;13;--27
Auburn;13;7;4;7;--31
3-point goals: Morgan, Bennett, Ma. Braxton, Altizer, McGlothlin 2. Total fouls: George Wythe 12, Auburn 9. Fouled out: none.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Final regular season standings
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;11-1;16-5
Fort Chiswell;10-2;15-7
Galax;8-4;13-8
Auburn;7-5;10-12
Bland County;3-9;8-13
Grayson County;2-10;6-14
Giles;1-11;2-20
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Feb. 6
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 33
Parry McCluer 64, Giles 50
Tuesday Feb. 7
Fort Chiswell 66, Giles 31
Wednesday Feb. 8
Galax 54, Northwood 12
George Wythe at Graham (cancelled)
Thursday Feb. 9
George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 44
Giles 50, Grayson County 33
Saturday Feb. 11
Junior varsity championship
George Wythe 37, Bland County 31
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
Bland County (5) at Auburn (4)
Grayson County (6) at Galax (3)
Giles (7) at Fort Chiswell (2)
Tomorrow
Semifinals at higher seed
Bland County/Auburn winner at George Wythe (1)
Grayson County/Galax winner vs. Giles/Fort Chiswell winner
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
Championship final
Semifinal winners (7:00 p.m.)
Third-place game
If necessary (3:00 p.m.)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals at higher seed
Pioneer #4 at MED #1 (George Wythe)
Pioneer #3 at MED #2
MED #4 at Pioneer #1(Eastern Montgomery or Parry McCluer)
MED #3 at Pioneer #2
Friday Feb. 24
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS JV CHAMPIONSHIP BOX SCORE
BLAND COUNTY (31)
Myers 1 0-2 4, Rasnake 2 0-2 4, Boone 0 1-2 1, K. Worley 2 3-4 7, T. Worley 4 2-4 11, Thompson 2 0-1 4, Parks 0 0-0 0, B. Davis 0 0-0 0, Watters 0 0-0 0. 12 6-15 31.
GEORGE WYTHE (37)
Wolfe 1 0-0 3, Malvolti 3 2-6 8, H. Repass 0 4-4 4, Harris 0 1-4 1, Morris 5 0-0 10, Mullins 1 6-6 9, D. Davis 0 0-0 0, E. Faulkner 0 0-0 0, Sword 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 11 13-20 37.
Bland County;7;4;13;7;--31
George Wythe;11;13;6;7;--37
3-point goals: T. Worley, Wolfe, Mullins. Total fouls: Bland County 18, George Wythe 18. Fouled out: Thompson, Mullins.