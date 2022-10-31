One race on Bland County ballot

Bland County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to make their selection in only one race.
Incumbent Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th) will face Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
A number of voters have already take advantage of in-person early voting to cast their ballot. Early voting continues at the board of elections office beside the courthouse in Bland through Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voters should ring the bell at the door of the board of elections office for entrance.
Curbside voting is also available for voters 65 or older or with disabilities. Call 276-688-4441 to let the officer of elections know you are there for curbside voting.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drop boxes are also available for ballots.
Precincts for Bland County are:
District 1
Bastian
Bland County School Board Office
361 Bears Trail, Bastian
Ceres
Ceres Gymnasium
26 Ruritan Drive, Ceres
District 2
Davis
Little Creek Community Building
10157 Little Creek Highway, Dublin
Seddon
Lutheran Presbyterian Fellowship Hall
685 Main Street, Bland
District 3
Hollybrook
Hollybrook Community Building
4283 Wilderness Road, Bland
Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg Community Building
15 Osborne Drive, Bland
District 4
Rocky Gap
Rocky Gap United Methodist Church
12560 North Scenic Highway, Rocky Gap
For more information, call the Bland County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 276-688-4441.