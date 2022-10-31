One race on Bland County ballot

Bland County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to make their selection in only one race.

Incumbent Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th) will face Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.

A number of voters have already take advantage of in-person early voting to cast their ballot. Early voting continues at the board of elections office beside the courthouse in Bland through Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voters should ring the bell at the door of the board of elections office for entrance.

Curbside voting is also available for voters 65 or older or with disabilities. Call 276-688-4441 to let the officer of elections know you are there for curbside voting.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drop boxes are also available for ballots.

Precincts for Bland County are:

District 1

Bastian

Bland County School Board Office

361 Bears Trail, Bastian

Ceres

Ceres Gymnasium

26 Ruritan Drive, Ceres

District 2

Davis

Little Creek Community Building

10157 Little Creek Highway, Dublin

Seddon

Lutheran Presbyterian Fellowship Hall

685 Main Street, Bland

District 3

Hollybrook

Hollybrook Community Building

4283 Wilderness Road, Bland

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Community Building

15 Osborne Drive, Bland

District 4

Rocky Gap

Rocky Gap United Methodist Church

12560 North Scenic Highway, Rocky Gap

For more information, call the Bland County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 276-688-4441.