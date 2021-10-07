 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $85,000

17.98 acres joining Jefferson National Forest on 2 side with a fixer upper house/cabin. Home is serviced by public water and sewer and has a good roof, wood floors and lots of kitchen cabinets. Trails already run through the property so it would make a great hunting get away. Outside you also have a covered wrap porch and an outbuilding.

