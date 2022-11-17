Four from Marion named to All-Region volleyball teams

Two Marion Senior High School volleyball players were selected for All-Region first team honors, and another pair of Hurricanes were picked for the All-Region second team.

Ella Moss, a junior, and sophomore Aubree Whitt were named to the first team All-Region squad. The only other Southwest District player named to the first team was Sarah Jacobs of Graham.

The Southwest District was well-represented on the second team. Annsley Trivette and Hannah Ward, both of Richlands, joined Aidaan James, McKenzie Smith and Ellie Cobb, all from Virginia High, on the second team roster.

Marion’s Brooke Langston and Ezrah Pennington were each picked for second team honors.

Makayla Bays of Gate City was named player of the year in Region D, and Amy Reed, the Blue Devils’ coach, was selected as the coach of the year.