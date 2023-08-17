The 2023 season finale for the Pulaski River Turtles at Calfee Park on July 31st was action-packed to say the least. My family and I were proud to be a part of it. A huge turnout showed up to bid farewell to their favorite Appalachian League team in their final faceoff of the year against the Princeton Whistlepigs, which resulted in one last win for the River Turtles with a score of 8-4. It was not a great season for the River Turtles, who finished in last place of the Appalachian East league division with a season record of 12 wins and 29 losses. However, at least both games seen by my family and me were both wins for Pulaski.

Win or lose, my family and I always have a wonderfully memorable time at Calfee Park. It was especially great that my wife Emily was asked to sing the national anthem again, followed by my nine-year-old daughter kicking off the official start of the season finale game by declaring, “Play ball.” Once again, both efforts on behalf of my girls made me the proudest man in the park. My good friend, Will Hensley, the River Turtles’ official scorekeeper invited us back, calling her previous performance “the best national anthem we’ve ever had.”

Will arranged for us all to be there in first-class style, as per usual. His enthusiasm for his job, his team, and baseball itself is infectious. Calfee Park is the crown jewel of Pulaski and, in my mind, virtually the only tourist attraction in such a near-ghost town. Will goes a step further by hailing Calfee Park as “the best park in the league.” Without having visited any of the other ballparks within the Appalachian League, I’m sure he is quite right. He also made particular note of the special relaxation he receives from watching the ballfield being watered.

“It’s the best ten minutes in baseball,” he says.

I am forever grateful to Will for his infinite kindness to us and I am blessed to consider him a close friend. I am humbled and honored that his feelings are mutual. For me, the highlight of any Calfee Park experience is getting to spend a few minutes with my treasured pal.

Another highlight of this particular evening was to meet the pitcher from my hometown who has become one of Wytheville’s latest athletic legends. A George Wythe High School graduate, the 6’3’’ 215-pound pitcher missed the first half of the River Turtles season while busy with his alma mater, the University of Virginia, in the Collegiate World Series. While the Wahoos were eliminated in the first round, Avery walked away with a stellar collegiate athletic career, despite missing his entire freshmen year due to injury. The 21-year-old Wytheville native also completed his bachelor’s degree with honors in just three years.

I was honored to meet Mabe in person for the first time that night. A humbler, shyer and more gracious athlete I have never encountered. He was also kind enough to take a photo with me and sign a baseball for me, which I will always treasure. Avery Mabe has definitely made his hometown proud.

Bella was pretty impressed by Tyler Scheuer, the featured entertainer for the evening. The 29-year-old from Palm Beach, Florida wowed the audience a section at a time as he balanced on his nose objects handed to him by individual audience members. Spectators were handing him everything from car keys to full cups of beer, all of which he balanced with ease. Bella got him to balance her shoe as well as her bottle of Gatorade.

“That’s disgusting,” he joked as he pretended to smell her shoe.

I suggested he balance my power chair, which he declined.

“That might be a little hard,” Tyler deflected quickly.

On the field between innings, however, he awed the entire crowd by balancing everything from wheelbarrows to mile-long poles.

As I sit here writing my $12 a week newspaper column, as I’ve done every week for the past 18 years, I’m pondering how this guy can become independently financially wealthy from balancing objects on his nose. I suppose his appearances on national TV shows like “America’s Got Talent” account for that. However, I have trouble digesting the fact that so much of a financially lucrative career is more dependent upon luck rather than talent.

I have to tip my hat to another Wytheville native who works at Calfee Park. Peyton Rigney has always been so kind to my family and me during both our visits to Calfee Park this summer. The upcoming senior at George Wythe High School was so accommodating to Emily in the setup for her to sing the national anthem. Both times, it was Peyton who suggested Bella to say “Play ball” after her mom finished the national anthem.

It was also her who arranged for my meeting, photo, and signed ball with Avery Mabe. All her efforts have helped make our Calfee Park experience so pleasantly unforgettable. It just goes to show what I’ve always believed. The best people in the world come from Wytheville. I’m proud to call it my one and only forever home.

As for the game itself, the River Turtles went out of their less-than-desirable season shining. A steal for home at the bottom of the first by Sam White put Pulaski on the board. A score from both Derek Smith and Reese Moore made it 3-0 at the bottom of the second. Trey Massengill put Princeton on the board in the top of the third with Mason Self winning another point for the Whistlepigs in the top of the fourth. Before the inning was out, Derek Smith scored again for Pulaski.

Both teams scored in the sixth inning, Mason Self for Princeton and Carter Owens for Pulaski. J.P. Gauthier and Tyler Dunn also scored for the River Turtles in the bottom of the sixth. Gauthier scored the final point for the River Turtles this season in the top of the eighth with Trey Massengill scoring one last point for the Whistlepigs, making the final score 8-4 with Pulaski victorious over Princeton.