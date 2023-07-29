August is just around the corner and with it we start the transition from the end of summer to the beginning of fall. The mid-summer rains have pretty much determined the success of our corn crop, which seems to be excellent this year. August’s early morning fogs and hot afternoons used to be the time to top tobacco and begin the countdown to Labor Day harvest and hanging the cash crop in the barn. Nowadays, those early morning fogs are relegated to shivers as they remind us that snow will soon enough be flying again.

August also means that the fair season is in full swing! Next week, almost our entire office staff will be in Rich Valley helping with the youth livestock shows and toy tractor displays. We are excited this year to announce that our Toy Tractor Display Contest is the subject of a story to be televised nationally by the Virginia Farm Bureau television series, “Real Virginia!”

Our Southwest 4-H Tractor Club is one of, if not the only, 4-H Club like it in Virginia, so Norm Hyde contacted me to ask about the club and find out more about what we had going on. When he learned about the display contest, he felt it was the perfect opportunity to cover the club in action.

Barry Ridgeway will be travelling to our area this coming Tuesday to cover the contest and interview some of our youth. Remember, you do not have to be a member of the club to participate but we certainly hope you will join us after seeing all the fun we have in learning about farming and the machines that power our industry. You may even find yourself on national TV!

Rules are in the Rich Valley Fair book or you can shoot me an email at aovebay@vt.edu. By the way, since school is starting back and some of our members’ parents work or teach school, ignore the noon deadline on Aug. 1 for bringing your displays to the fairgrounds. If you can get there Tuesday evening by 6 p.m., come on and join the fun.

August means it is also time for two special opportunities to learn more about our two most important crops: beef cattle and forages. The Tri-State Beef Conference is an educational program for cow/calf producers and stocker operators to learn about managing production and price risk. The annual conference is presented by University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperation Extension, and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

The 15th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee, on Aug. 3. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as approaching your lender, pasture management, beef cattle outlook, predator control, and antibiotic rules and colostrum quality. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.

A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.

The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:10 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m. Registration, if you have not done so already, is $25. Since our office will be very busy next week, I suggest calling the Washington County office at 276-676-6309 to register.

In closing, our annual Forage Field Day is Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Southwest Virginia AREC in Glade Spring. Known also as the VA Tech Research farm, the AREC is located at 12326 VPI Farm Road, near Patrick Henry High School.

Details of the event are being formulated but we will be covering the always important topics of the latest research on grasses and legumes for hay and pasture production as well as looking at this year’s corn test varieties in the field.

Next week, we will be talking about getting ready for the harvest of those trial varieties, but until then, enjoy these last days of July.

Upcoming Events

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 2—Tractor Display judging.

Aug. 3—Tri-State Beef Conference.

Aug. 17—Hay and Forage Field Day, SWVA AREC, Glade Spring.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 6-7—Beef Boot Camp (Registration by Sept. 30 required!)

Oct. 11—Ag Field Day for 4th Grade, WL Hanger.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.